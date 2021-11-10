GTA Trilogy global release map shows confirmed time for all regions

Rockstar Games has released the above map showing global release times of the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. This is the first time that Rockstar has created such a release-location map to inform GTA fans worldwide about specific times for the release.

Players around the planet are currently counting down the minutes until they can start playing the new games. This is why Rockstar has provided the most up-to-date information available.

This article discusses how the global map will help GTA players with more specific release-time information.

The GTA Trilogy is on the horizon for fans worldwide

Within the next 36 hours, players worldwide will be able to experience the newly remastered Trilogy for themselves. Players that have already preloaded the game on their PCs, PlayStations or Xboxes in the past few days will be the first to play it. For those who have chosen not to do this, it is highly recommended they set some time aside tomorrow.

Player expectations are high in the lead-up to the release. The official release times worldwide are as follows:

November 11

7:00 am - Los Angeles and Seattle, USA

9:00 am - Mexico City and Chicago, USA

10:00 am - New York, USA

12:00 pm - Sao Paulo, LATAM

3:00 pm - Lisbon and London, EU

4:00 pm - Paris, Rome and Bangui, EMEA

5:00 pm - Athens, EU

6:00 pm - Riyadh and Moscow, EMEA

8:00 pm - Jaipur, APAC

11:00 pm - Hong Kong and Perth, APAC

November 12

12:00 am - Tokyo, APAC

2:00 am - Sydney, APAC

4:00 am - New Zealand, APAC

Unfortunately for Tokyo, Sydney, and New Zealand, they do not fall under the November 11 release date. The players here won't be happy about that, but at least they know exactly when they need to be ready.

The GTA Trilogy could never cost too much for true fans

What's the cost? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players no longer have to wait for information about the remastered release times. All they have to do is buy and download the game to be ready to go. After waiting so long, most fans are not preoccupied with the cost.

The price of the game from America to Europe for all consoles is $59.99. In Australia, the price is A$90.95 or A$99.95 depending on the console. Finally, players in India will be able to purchase the game on PC for ₹4,994.99, or on consoles for ₹3,999. The time has finally come.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee