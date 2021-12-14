GTA Trilogy Redditor comes up with a concept that combines the maps of all 3 games

Recently a post on Reddit showed what the maps of the original GTA Trilogy would look like if they were put together for a larger game. The image was uploaded by user u/Live_Lemonlime and the image received 2.4k upvotes and 225 comments.

The image shows the map of GTA San Andreas to the left with Vice City and Liberty City to the right. In this interpretation of the game, the map of Liberty City is right above Vice City. There are a few roads that look like they link Liberty City to San Andreas.

GTA Trilogy Redditor combines the three maps in a concept map art

The concept of having all the maps from the original GTA Trilogy in one game has been around since 2004. Players have hoped Rockstar Games would make it possible to be able to fly from one city to another. The GTA Trilogy concept art uploaded by user u/Live_Lemonlime shows many Redditors an idea that has been around for years.

GTA Trilogy modders have also made mods that allow that to happen, only to be taken down by Take Two Interactive. The top comment on the post is by u/Chuwie95 and he tells all the players about the said mod. This comment got over 660 upvotes and 65 replies to the comment.

A reply to the previous comment from u/Live_Lemonlime stated that Liberty City was going to be in San Andreas but due to technical limitations, Rockstar Games took it out. He then stated that he likes how in the map uploaded by the original poster has a bridge from San Andreas to Liberty City. This comment was a popular opinion, and it received 167 upvotes and 51 replies.

Another Redditor, who goes by the user name u/Guillesahu07 replied to the previous comments stating the mod's name, which was called GTA Underground.

The idea of having all the maps of the original GTA Trilogy has been around for a while now. Having a Redditor like u/Live_Lemonlime post this picture is just a reminder to the community of how much they would like to see it happen for real.

