GTA Trilogy hasn't been released for Android devices yet; alleged download links on the internet are fake

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is finally out for the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The game has already been downloaded and played by many players globally. However, the title for Android devices is not out yet.

Many alleged download links claim to have the game ready for Android, but the rumor is not true. All such links to download the game are fake, and users are not advised to download any spamware that the links are trying to share.

Downloading such links could result in the phone getting hacked/information getting stolen/virus(es) entering and spoiling it. So fans are advised only to use the official means to download any version of this much-anticipated title.

Rockstar Games just released the PC and console versions for the GTA Trilogy. The Android and iOS iterations, along with the Nintendo Switch versions, are still in development. The developer has stated that the portable versions will be available sometime in the first half of 2022.

Why the GTA Trilogy hasn't been released for Android devices yet

When Rockstar started working on GTA Trilogy, they prioritized the PC and console versions. When it comes to making titles for these two platforms, the process is somewhat similar. But that is not the case with the mobile and Nintendo Switch versions.

Hence, the publisher is still working on the release of the portable versions of GTA Trilogy. It prioritized the game for release on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. This is because the process of porting takes time in some cases, and Rockstar is not sure when the games will be ready.

"In addition, Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition will be coming to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022."

— Rockstar Newswire on October 8

As can be noticed on the Rockstar Newswire website, it is not stated when the games will be out for portable devices, but the company has only given fans a ballpark release date saying that it will be out during the first half of 2022.

