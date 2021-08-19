GTA Trilogy remastered release date and everything we know so far

Over the last few weeks, rumors have surfaced online suggesting that Rockstar Games is working on remastered versions of older GTA titles.

The PS2 era GTA games in question were way ahead of their time, and also paved the way for titles to come.

GTA Vice City, San Andreas and Liberty City didn't have a particularly strict narrative, but the storyline coupled with plot twists makes them the finest entries in the long-running franchise.

Naturally, fans want to play the older titles again but with better graphics and modern techniques. If recent rumors are to be believed, remastered versions of GTA Vice City, San Andreas and Liberty City will come out later this year, and they will retain their classic storylines but demonstrate enhanced graphics.

When will the remastered versions of the older GTA titles come out?

Recent reports suggest that the remastered versions are in their final stages of development, implying that they could hit the virtual shelves later this year.

Rockstar Dundee is rumored to be behind the development of these titles. GTA 6 might be one of the most anticipated games right now, but it will take at least a couple of years to release.

The remastered versions might have more weapons, POIs and characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is also working on an enhanced and expanded version of GTA 5, which is slated to come out later this year for new-gen consoles.

It is possible that the remastered versions of Vice City, San Andreas and Liberty City will hit stores before GTA 5 does.

What to expect from the remastered titles?

The older titles had a cartoonish vibe, which they are still largely associated with. It's safe to assume, therefore, that the remastered versions will boast modern-day graphics, but Rockstar Games will make sure that they retain their classic features and gameplay techniques.

There is a good chance that new POIs, weapons and characters may be added to include an array of new missions and side quests.

Rockstar Games has managed to keep everything under wraps, but developers might share more information as the weeks go by.

Edited by Sabine Algur