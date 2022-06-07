GTA Vice City: 100% completion checklist for beginners

GTA Vice City is filled with multiple missions hidden all around the neon city.
Completing only the main missions does not help GTA Vice City players achieve 100% completion in the game. Many small side missions are spread all over the map, and only after completing those can a player see the end of the game. This article will guide beginners to complete GTA Vice City by listing all the requirements in detail.
Checklist for 100% completion of GTA Vice City
The game has a total of 87 missions which includes 38 story missions, multiple side missions, and more. A player has to complete all the missions starting from 'In the Beginning' to 'Keep Your Friends Close.'
To complete all the storyline missions, players need to purchase certain assets in the game. In general, players need to purchase six assets to complete the game, but to get 100% completion, eight assets need to be purchased in the game.
1) Main Missions
In the Introduction:
- In The Beginning...
- An Old Friend
Ken Rosenberg:
- The Party
- Back Alley Brawl
- Jury Fury
- Riot
Avery Carrington:
- Four Iron
- Demolition Man
- Two Bit Hit
Juan Cortez:
- Treacherous Swine
- Mall Shootout
- Guardian Angels
- Sir, Yes Sir!
- All Hands On Deck!
Ricardo Diaz:
- The Chase
- Phnom Penh '86
- The Fastest Boat
- Supply & Demand
- Rub Out
Kent Paul:
- Death Row
Print Works:
- Cap the Collector
Tommy Vercetti:
- Keep Your Friends Close...
2) Asset Missions:
- Shakedown
- Bar Brawl
- Cop Land
The Pole Position Club:
- Spend $300 inside the 'Dance Room'
Boatyard:
- Checkpoint Charlie
Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory:
- Sell 50 ice-creams around the city.
Sunshine Autos:
- Complete all four lists in the Sunshine Autos Import Garage
InterGlobal Studios:
- Recruitment Drive
- Dildo Dodo
- Matha's Mug Shot
- G-Spotlight
Malibu Club:
- No Escape?
- The Shootist
- The Driver
- The Job
Phil Cassidy:
- Gun Runner
- Boomshine Saigon
Kaufman Caves:
- V.I.P.
- Friendly Rivalry
- Cabmaggedon
Print Works:
- Spilling the Beans
- Hit the Courier
3) Gang Missions
For Gang Missions, players have to complete 13 missions assigned by Umberto Robina, Auntie Poulet, Love Fist, and Mitch Baker.
Umberto Robina
- Stunt Boat Challenge
- Cannon Fodder
- Naval Engagement
- Trojan Voodoo
Auntie Poulet
- Juju Scramble
- Bombs Away!
- Dirty Lickin's
Love Fist
- Love Juice
- Psycho Killer
- Publicity Tour
Mitch Baker
- Alloy Wheels of Steel
- Messing with the Man
- Hog Tied
4) Assassination Missions
Players have to complete five assassination missions to achieve 100% completion in GTA Vice City:
- Road Kill
- Waste the Wife
- Autocide
- Check out at Check-In
- Loose Ends
5) Side Missions
Street Races:
- Terminal Velocity
- Ocean Drive
- Border Run
- Capital Cruise
- Tour!
- VC Endurance
Hyman Memorial Stadium events:
- Hotring: Players have to win 1st place.
- Bloodring
- Dirtying
Chopper Checkpoint:
- Ocean Beach: Complete 17 checkpoints
- Vice Point: Complete 17 checkpoints
- Little Haiti: Complete 22 checkpoint
- Downtown: Complete 29 checkpoints
Vehicle and Remote Controlled (RC) Vehicle Missions:
Vehicle Missions:
- Pizza Boy: Complete Level 10
- Paramedic: Complete Level 12
- Firefighter: Complete Level 12
- Vigilante or Brown Thunder: Complete Level 12
- Taxi Driver: Complete 100 Fares
RC Vehicle Missions:
- RC Bandit Race
- RC Baron Race
- RC Raider Pickup
Off-Road missions:
- PCJ Playground
- Cone Crazy
- Trial by Dirt
- Test Track
6) Collectibles
Although they are not the main component of the storyline, players need to collect them to achieve 100% completion. Their objectives are:
- Collecting all 100 Hidden Packages.
- Completing all the 35 Rampages.
- Completing all the 36 Unique Jumps.
7) Miscellaneous Missions
There are overall three miscellaneous missions in total.
- Rifle Range: GTA Vice City players need to earn a minimum of 45 points to win the mission.
- One mission involves buying all the safehouses. There are 7 in total.
- Players also need to rob all 15 stores to achieve 100% completion in the game.
Rewards for 100% completion of GTA Vice City
Once players complete all the above-mentioned missions and activities, they will get the following rewards:
- The ability to recruit three bodyguards at the Vercetti Estate for $2000 each.
- "Frankie" outfit when inside the Vercetti Estate.
- 200 maximum Health and Body Armour
- Done it All Trophy (PS4 & Definitve Edition)
- Restoring ammunition for all weapons
- Double vehicle strength for any vehicle Tommy Vercetti drives.
GTA Vice City is full of action and excitement. Apart from the fun, playing the game until the end instills a sense of satisfaction among the players.