GTA Vice City: 100% completion checklist for beginners

GTA Vice City is filled with multiple missions hidden all around the neon city.

Completing only the main missions does not help GTA Vice City players achieve 100% completion in the game. Many small side missions are spread all over the map, and only after completing those can a player see the end of the game. This article will guide beginners to complete GTA Vice City by listing all the requirements in detail.

Checklist for 100% completion of GTA Vice City

The game has a total of 87 missions which includes 38 story missions, multiple side missions, and more. A player has to complete all the missions starting from 'In the Beginning' to 'Keep Your Friends Close.'

To complete all the storyline missions, players need to purchase certain assets in the game. In general, players need to purchase six assets to complete the game, but to get 100% completion, eight assets need to be purchased in the game.

1) Main Missions

In the Introduction:

In The Beginning...

An Old Friend

Ken Rosenberg:

The Party

Back Alley Brawl

Jury Fury

Riot

Avery Carrington:

Four Iron

Demolition Man

Two Bit Hit

Juan Cortez:

Treacherous Swine

Mall Shootout

Guardian Angels

Sir, Yes Sir!

All Hands On Deck!

Ricardo Diaz:

The Chase

Phnom Penh '86

The Fastest Boat

Supply & Demand

Rub Out

Kent Paul:

Death Row

Print Works:

Cap the Collector

Tommy Vercetti:

Keep Your Friends Close...

2) Asset Missions:

Tommy Vercetti:

Shakedown

Bar Brawl

Cop Land

The Pole Position Club:

Spend $300 inside the 'Dance Room'

Boatyard:

Checkpoint Charlie

Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory:

Sell 50 ice-creams around the city.

Sunshine Autos:

Complete all four lists in the Sunshine Autos Import Garage

InterGlobal Studios:

Recruitment Drive

Dildo Dodo

Matha's Mug Shot

G-Spotlight

Malibu Club:

No Escape?

The Shootist

The Driver

The Job

Phil Cassidy:

Gun Runner

Boomshine Saigon

Kaufman Caves:

V.I.P.

Friendly Rivalry

Cabmaggedon

Print Works:

Spilling the Beans

Hit the Courier

3) Gang Missions

For Gang Missions, players have to complete 13 missions assigned by Umberto Robina, Auntie Poulet, Love Fist, and Mitch Baker.

Umberto Robina

Stunt Boat Challenge

Cannon Fodder

Naval Engagement

Trojan Voodoo

Auntie Poulet

Juju Scramble

Bombs Away!

Dirty Lickin's

Love Fist

Love Juice

Psycho Killer

Publicity Tour

Mitch Baker

Alloy Wheels of Steel

Messing with the Man

Hog Tied

4) Assassination Missions

Players have to complete five assassination missions to achieve 100% completion in GTA Vice City:

Road Kill

Waste the Wife

Autocide

Check out at Check-In

Loose Ends

5) Side Missions

Street Races:

Terminal Velocity Ocean Drive Border Run Capital Cruise Tour! VC Endurance

Hyman Memorial Stadium events:

Hotring: Players have to win 1st place. Bloodring Dirtying

Chopper Checkpoint:

Ocean Beach: Complete 17 checkpoints Vice Point: Complete 17 checkpoints Little Haiti: Complete 22 checkpoint Downtown: Complete 29 checkpoints

Vehicle and Remote Controlled (RC) Vehicle Missions:

Vehicle Missions:

Pizza Boy: Complete Level 10

Paramedic: Complete Level 12

Firefighter: Complete Level 12

Vigilante or Brown Thunder: Complete Level 12

Taxi Driver: Complete 100 Fares

RC Vehicle Missions:

RC Bandit Race RC Baron Race RC Raider Pickup

Off-Road missions:

PCJ Playground Cone Crazy Trial by Dirt Test Track

6) Collectibles

Although they are not the main component of the storyline, players need to collect them to achieve 100% completion. Their objectives are:

Collecting all 100 Hidden Packages. Completing all the 35 Rampages. Completing all the 36 Unique Jumps.

7) Miscellaneous Missions

There are overall three miscellaneous missions in total.

Rifle Range: GTA Vice City players need to earn a minimum of 45 points to win the mission. One mission involves buying all the safehouses. There are 7 in total. Players also need to rob all 15 stores to achieve 100% completion in the game.

Rewards for 100% completion of GTA Vice City

Once players complete all the above-mentioned missions and activities, they will get the following rewards:

The ability to recruit three bodyguards at the Vercetti Estate for $2000 each.

"Frankie" outfit when inside the Vercetti Estate.

200 maximum Health and Body Armour

Done it All Trophy (PS4 & Definitve Edition)

Restoring ammunition for all weapons

Double vehicle strength for any vehicle Tommy Vercetti drives.

GTA Vice City is full of action and excitement. Apart from the fun, playing the game until the end instills a sense of satisfaction among the players.

