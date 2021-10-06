GTA Vice City for Android and iOS: Download size, device compatibility, and more

Rockstar Games released GTA Vice City back in 2002 as a follow-up to the incredibly popular GTA 3 the previous year. While Vice City debuted as a PS2 title, it was subsequently ported over time to PC, Xbox and mobile devices as well.

Rockstar Games released a mobile port for GTA Vice City on the 10-year anniversary of the game. The iOS version was released on 6 December 2012, while the Android version was briefly delayed to 12 December 2012 due to technical issues.

Gamers still love playing GTA Vice City due to its unique art style and action-packed storyline. Today, many players can enjoy the game on the go as the game is considerably light on resources and modern phones can support it.

How to get GTA Vice City for Android and iOS devices

Android

For players to install GTA Vice City on Android devices, they need to follow these steps:

Players need to go to the Google Play Store on their Android devices and search for GTA Vice City. Buy the game and make the necessary payments. Once the game is paid for, players can tap on the download button and install the game.

The file size for GTA Vice City is around 1.5 GB and players will need to have at least Android version 7.0 and above installed on their phones to be able to run the game.

iOS

For players to get GTA Vice City on their iOS devices, they need to follow these steps:

Go to the Apple App Store on their iOS devices and search for GTA Vice City. Buy the game and make the necessary payments. Once the game is paid for, players can tap on the download button and install the game.

The file size for GTA Vice City on iOS is around 1.2 GB and the game is compatible with apple devices running iOS 8.0 or later.

As phones keep getting more powerful, an increasing number of popular PC and console games are getting mobile ports. Rockstar Games is also following the trend, taking advantage of the technological advancements to make their games more accessible to players.

