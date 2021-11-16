5 GTA Vice City Definitive Edition missions players are excited to play

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition features a number of incredibly exciting and fairly challenging missions.

Since the Definitive Edition aims to remaster one of the most iconic games of all time, there are several missions players cannot wait to experience in the polished and robust world. This article talks about 5 GTA Vice City Definitive Edition missions players are most excited about.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: 5 missions players cannot wait to play in 2021

5) Naval Engagement

As the name might imply, Naval Engagement is packed with action and makes for one heck of a thrill ride. However, back in the day, a mission where one had to wade through water and the like didn't exactly feel real, given how poor the graphics of the game were back then, which is why Naval Engagement would look so much better in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

4) Bombs Away

It is no secret that Bomb's Away is not just the most daunting mission from GTA Vice City but from the entire franchise, but in a technologically superior game, it would feel a lot more real and robust than it did back in 2003 when one couldn't even make out what they were being attacked with unless it was too late. Players cannot wait to see how they crack this mission in 2021, that is, if they can.

3) Death Row

Another incredibly challenging mission that players cannot wait to grind in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Death Row might leave the player drained for an hour or two, but it's certainly one of the most rewarding missions in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition and deserves all the hype.

2) Keep Your Friends Close…

Because if you don't, in a world as perilous and dark as GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, someone is bound to stab you right through the heart, and that is exactly what happens in this mission. As one of the coolest, most memorable missions from GTA Vice City, players cannot wait to play it in 2021.

1) Demolition Man

Demolition Man was one challenging job back in 2003, given how practically impossible the whole thing felt in the first dozen or so times. In 2021, however, Demolition Man would be a hit, whether players find it easy or not. As the most unforgettable mission from GTA Vice City, many gamers are definitely looking forward to playing it in a remastered version.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

