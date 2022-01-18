GTA Vice City's laughter compilation by Redditor is hilarious to watch

GTA Vice City was the second 3D game in the GTA Universe. It was a resounding success for Rockstar Games and and is still remembered fondly by fans as one of the best GTA games in the franchise.

The game had more dialog and famous actors involved than any of the other games in the series. With a host of brilliant A-List celebrities, the storyline and scripting of this game still makes it one of the best sandbox adventure games around.

This article will discuss the Redditor u/KingFahad360's post showcasing all of the laughter in GTA Vice City.

Players love having a laugh with the gang in GTA Vice City

The above video is a compilation of all the laughs from cut scenes in GTA Vice City. The video appeared in a Reddit post by u/KingFahad360 yesterday and has already received over 1200 upvotes. Redditors found the video so hilarious that they couldn't help but join in on the fun.

With over 30 different laughs from various scenes in the game involving all of the player's favorite characters, Redditors could not help but laugh themselves and add to the fun with their comments. It wasn't long before two Redditors began quoting the advert on the radio for 'Giggle Cream'.

Many other Reddit users with quick wits decided a GIF of Tommy Vercetti actor Ray Liotta laughing in one of his films was the perfect fit. This provoked even greater reaction and laughter in the thread.

One of the nicest things to see in the comments was how some players felt that this video gave a new optimistic look to the game. "Almost," as one Redditor commented.

Antagonist Ricardo Diaz having a laugh with Tommy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though some of the clips are of major antagonists or other characters before they go on a murder mission laughing, it is easy to forget because the video has an uplifting feeling and no violence. Even the scenes of Ricardo Diaz and the Italian Mob laughing don't seem as menacing in this video as they were in the game.

Redditors were also given a few nice reminders of the protagonist and his friends in GTA Vice City when Tommy was seen laughing with Ken Rosenberg, Love Fist, Phil Cassidy and Colonel Cortez to name a few.

Laughter really is the best medicine. And anyone on Reddit that has seen this compilation will certainly have had a good chuckle.

