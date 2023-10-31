GTA Vice City Stories is now 17 years old: A deep-dive into its memorable characters and story

Seventeen years ago, GTA Vice City Stories made waves in the community. Since it was a prequel to Vice City, fans were excited about the new title that showcased how the Vance brothers came to be. Although the game was released just after San Andreas, it is remembered to this day.

Many Grand Theft Auto fans consider Vice City Stories to be one of the best-written titles in the whole series. It not only goes back in the past but also picks up Vic's story, providing a much-needed background.

This article will dive into the story and talk about some of the most memorable characters that appeared in the title.

GTA Vice City Stories' plot makes you care about the protagonist

Unlike GTA Vice City, where Tommy starts as a crude and arrogant main character, Victor "Vic" Vance is someone who leaves a great impression from the very beginning. He is a U.S. Army soldier who gets unintentionally involved in his senior's drug trafficking business and ultimately gets dishonorably discharged.

We see that Vic has morals and isn't immediately hungry for money, unlike other Grand Theft Auto protagonists. But his life takes several turns as his brother Lance joins him in his endeavors, leading them on a path filled with murder and drugs. In the process of taking over Vice City, both of them meet several memorable characters that stay with them till the end.

On the other hand, they also faced betrayal, which almost ended in their deaths. All these situations led to the players feeling sympathy for Vic and understanding his situation. We also see how money and drugs change people, and sometimes, sacrifices are necessary to reach the ultimate goal.

GTA Vice City Stories has tons of memorable characters

Rockstar Games has a history of creating memorable characters that leave an impression. Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories also has several personalities that are crucial to the plot.

One great example is Ricardo Diaz. Although he is the antagonist in GTA Vice City, he is one of Vic's biggest allies in Vice City Stories. There's also Lance, the protagonist's brother, who later becomes a good friend turned enemy of Tommy.

Even Louise Cassidy-Williams has a big part in Vic's life and affects the plot in several ways. All of them are well-written, making them quite memorable even after 17 years.

Several other aspects make Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories much better than the other games in the series. Fans hope to see a similar quality storyline and characters in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay.

Poll : Which game do you like more? GTA Vice City GTA Vice City Stories 0 votes