GTA Vice City system requirements for PC: Download size, price, and more

GTA Vice City was released on 27 October 2002, and ever since, the franchise has gained more acknowledgment from the community. Many people know Vice City as their first GTA game.

The game takes place in a fictional version of the city of Miami, called Vice City. It has one of the most unique art styles in the whole franchise.

The neon lights all over Vice City are embedded into many players' memories. Tommy Vercetti's story is one they won't be forgetting anytime soon.

GTA Vice City has been out for around two decades now, but gamers still seem to love its story and esthetics. Luckily, the game can run on almost any PC today. Also, with a mobile version available, it is safe to say any modern PC can run GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City details for PC

GTA Vice City download size

GTA Vice City occupies around 1 GB on the hard drive and an additional 635 MB if the graphics card doesn't support DirectX Texture Compression.

Where to buy GTA Vice City

Players can purchase the GTA Vice City from Rockstar Game's official website for ₹839 or by going to Steam and paying ₹652.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City minimum PC requirements list

GTA Vice City is graphically relatively light on the PCs of today. The game can basically run on any PC bought in the last 20 years.

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor Memory: 128 MB of RAM

128 MB of RAM Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)

32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better) DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Microsoft DirectX® 9.0 Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression) Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City recommended PC requirements list

Also Read

Players who want to play GTA Vice City on max settings need a slightly better PC in terms of specs. Although these specs are marginally higher than the one mentioned above, almost every PC today is much more advanced than these.

Processor: Intel Pentium IV or AMD Athlon XP processor 256(+) MB of RAM

Intel Pentium IV or AMD Athlon XP processor 256(+) MB of RAM Memory: 1.55 GB of free hard disk space(+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

1.55 GB of free hard disk space(+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression) Graphics: 64(+) MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers (“GeForce 3” / “Radeon 8500” or better with DirectX Texture Compression support)

64(+) MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers (“GeForce 3” / “Radeon 8500” or better with DirectX Texture Compression support) DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Microsoft DirectX® 9.0 Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression) Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

Edited by Ravi Iyer