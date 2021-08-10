GTA Youtuber compares locations and graphics from GTA San Andreas and GTA 5

GTA 5 YouTuber Onespot Gaming shows the city of Los Santos from two different eras.

GTA 5 and GTA San Andreas are both based in Los Santos. The games are set years apart, with GTA 5 taking place in 2013 and GTA San Andreas in 1992. With a huge gap of 21 years, the landscape of Los Santos would have changed quite a bit.

Onespot Gaming took some time out to compare the areas of Los Santos as seen in the 2004 and 2013 titles.

San Andreas vs GTA 5: GTA Youtuber's comparisons of the locations and graphics

There are quite a few places in GTA that have changed over the years. Images on the left belong to GTA 5 and those on the right belong to GTA San Andreas.

Grove Street

The iconic home of Carl Johnson Grove Street, located in Davis, South Los Santos, is a place that players through the ages are well aware of. This street is famous for being the home of the gang called the Grove Street Families from GTA San Andreas. Even in GTA 5, Lamar Davis mentions that most of the Grove Street Families OGs eventually moved on with their lives and became rich.

Vinewood

This infamous place in Los Santos is the game version of LA's Hollywood Hills. This has always been an important landmark for players in GTA. Over the years, the Vinewood hills not only look more developed but a more advanced satellite broadcasting system is also visible there.

The beach

The beach in Los Santos was always a great place to hangout and relax. Over the years, the beach has become a more vibrant location. More people spend time under umbrellas at the beach in GTA 5 than they used to back in San Andreas.

Maze Bank Tower

The Maze Bank is an important building in GTA. It is also the tallest building in both GTA 5 and San Andreas. The commerce head of these games, the Maze Bank Tower is a skyscraper that occupies an entire block in Pillbox Hill.

Los Santos International Airport

This is the international airport that is located in Los Santos, San Andreas. It is located to the west of the port. Over the years, the international airport has changed a lot with extended runways and bigger hangars.

