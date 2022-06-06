Gunrunning sell missions in GTA Online offer 50% bonus to GTA+ members this month

Every month, GTA Online provides rewards and bonuses to GTA+ members. In June, players can claim an extra 50% bonus and RPs upon completing the Gunrunning missions.

These tasks are stock selling missions in which users can move their merchandise to interested buyers and earn profit from the business. To begin these missions, they have to own a bunker property.

GTA+ members can claim the property for free by visiting the Warstock Cache & Carry in-game website. Each mission is 15 to 30 minutes long and is led by Agent 14, who guides gamers towards a successful sale.

With that being said, here are the missions in GTA Online that serve as a great source of rewards this entire month.

Most profitable gunrunning sell missions in GTA Online

1) Phantom Wedge

Players need to drive a Phantom Wedge to the drop-off location as the stock for delivery is stored in a semi-trailer attached to the truck. Get inside the truck and go towards the site without looking back.

Users will get a 3-star wanted level, and police will start chasing them along the way. Once they reach the location, a Cargo bob will descend to collect the trailer.

In case of any damage, they can use a MOC, cargo bob, or any other vehicle if they still have time.

2) Insurgent Pick-Up Customs ambushed by Merryweather

To make sure gamers wear body armor, they have to deliver weaponry for 30 minutes at five different locations in up to three Insurgent Pick-up Customs. Meanwhile, they must eliminate Merryweather troops present in 4-5 areas.

After every elimination, individuals get information about the next drop-off location, which means there are different places to deliver the stock.

3) Insurgent Pick-Up Customs

Up to three vehicles are provided, and players only have to drive them to locations within 15 minutes to end the mission. It is an easier task as no gang chases them, but some threats can be there along the way if users get noticed.

A one-star wanted level might be raised, or some NPC enemies may chase. After completion, they may deliver the vehicle to the location.

4) Dune FAV

This mission is a little more challenging than the others, as gamers need to drive a Dune FAV with some weapons to deliver at five different drop-offs without enough armor. Some invaders chase them at these sites, so they need to go faster.

The fifth location will only be disclosed after reaching the fourth drop-off site. There could be some impassable obstacles that individuals should take care of. Otherwise, it can lead to the failure of the mission.

5) Marshall

Up to three Marshall monster trucks are provided to reach the five weapon drops in 15 minutes. This is one of the most straightforward missions out of all.

Users can drive trucks as instructed while taking care of some choppers chasing after them. The delivery location is in the steep hills, where a cargo bob arrives to pick up the truck where the mission ends.

6) Insurgent (multiplayer co-op exclusive)

There are 2-3 unarmed Insurgents loaded with the stock that players need to take to the drop-off point in 15 minutes. Vehicles are fitted with a global signal jammer.

They should stay together to avoid the jammer signal dropping off. If the strength bar empties, gamers will be visible to others. They should eliminate the invaders and leave the area after reaching the drop-off points.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



For details on this month's rewards and how to claim them, visit the GTA+ website: New benefits start today in the latest GTA+ event period for GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.For details on this month's rewards and how to claim them, visit the GTA+ website: rsg.ms/d21c3fe New benefits start today in the latest GTA+ event period for GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For details on this month's rewards and how to claim them, visit the GTA+ website: rsg.ms/d21c3fe https://t.co/WMfm7S7so9

Lastly, GTA+ is also giving 50% off the cost of bunker supplies and many more rewards this month that members can claim until June 29.

