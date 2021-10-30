Here is how GTA Online players can get the Camhedz arcade cabinet

GTA Online players have until 3 November 2021 to get themselves a Camhedz arcade cabinet.

Rockstar celebrates Halloween this week with spooky events. Whether it's a random slasher or phantom car, players should watch their backs. Arcade owners can also get in on the fun as GTA Online is offering the Camhedz arcade cabinet. It will be available for a limited time only.

Camhedz is essentially a shooting gallery. It takes direct inspiration from the Manhunt series, which were some of the most brutal games Rockstar has ever created. Players better be careful out there.

GTA Online: The Camhedz arcade cabinet is a grim reference to past ventures

GTA Online Halloween events will only last until 3 November 2021. Arcade owners should get Camhedz while they can. It's a rare minigame that only shows up every once in a while. Here's how to get the Camhedz arcade cabinet.

Head over to Pixel Emporium

Pixel Emporium is a great place to buy arcade cabinets. However, the only way to access the website is within an arcade. Prices range from $1,235,000 to $4,082,500. With that being said, tt all depends on the location. These properties can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



rsg.ms/11772b5 Time is running out for Arcade owners to add the Camhedz cabinet to their Arcade. Once you've obtained it from the Pixel Emporium site, it'll remain available to play even after it is no longer offered for sale. Time is running out for Arcade owners to add the Camhedz cabinet to their Arcade. Once you've obtained it from the Pixel Emporium site, it'll remain available to play even after it is no longer offered for sale.rsg.ms/11772b5 https://t.co/ffGP7cIiIV

The Camhedz arcade cabinet will cost $362,500. It serves as a ROM hack for Badlands Revenge II. Rockstar offers the following description:

"Lights. Camera. Action. The city is overrun by gangs of brutal criminals and sadistic madmen. There's on ly one way out: embrace the chaos. So grab your gun and start filming, it's time to battle against the abominations of a glitched up dystopian world."

Camhedz will be available to play even if it's no longer for sale. That's according to Rockstar Games, who relayed this information on their Newswire.

How to play Camhedz

Camhedz is a light gun mini-game. Players go through various stages by shooting down enemies. There are five gang locations in total:

Hoodz (city slums)

(city slums) Innocentz (scrap yard)

(scrap yard) Guardz (asylum)

(asylum) Clownz (theme park)

(theme park) The Hurd (slaughter house)

GTA Online players have access to different weapons. The stages will scroll from left to right. Players must conserve their health bars as they target multiple enemies. The final boss is Bearsy, a man with a bear mask. Aside from his burly appearance, he wields a chainsaw.

dash @dash_GTA I forgot about bear mask from Camhedz lol #GTAOnline I forgot about bear mask from Camhedz lol #GTAOnline https://t.co/18eSZB0F6j

The Camhedz arcade cabinet also has a reward system. It ranges from getting 65 headshots to only using a pistol. GTA Online players will unlock a special trophy and a few shirts. These can be found in the Arcade office.

References to the Manhunt series

Manhunt was a controversial series made by Rockstar Games. Players had to run down various gangs with brutal methods. The series gained notoriety for its gruesome depictions of violence.

Naturally, it has the seal of approval from Rockstar themselves. Manhunt continues to make cameos in their modern games. For example, the Camhedz title is a reference to a removed gang. The arcade game even alludes to several Manhunt characters, such as the White Rabbit.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul