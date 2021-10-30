Here is how GTA Online players can get the Camhedz arcade cabinet

GTA Online players have until 3 November 2021 to get themselves a Camhedz arcade cabinet.
Rockstar celebrates Halloween this week with spooky events. Whether it's a random slasher or phantom car, players should watch their backs. Arcade owners can also get in on the fun as GTA Online is offering the Camhedz arcade cabinet. It will be available for a limited time only.
Camhedz is essentially a shooting gallery. It takes direct inspiration from the Manhunt series, which were some of the most brutal games Rockstar has ever created. Players better be careful out there.
GTA Online: The Camhedz arcade cabinet is a grim reference to past ventures
GTA Online Halloween events will only last until 3 November 2021. Arcade owners should get Camhedz while they can. It's a rare minigame that only shows up every once in a while. Here's how to get the Camhedz arcade cabinet.
Head over to Pixel Emporium
Pixel Emporium is a great place to buy arcade cabinets. However, the only way to access the website is within an arcade. Prices range from $1,235,000 to $4,082,500. With that being said, tt all depends on the location. These properties can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures.
The Camhedz arcade cabinet will cost $362,500. It serves as a ROM hack for Badlands Revenge II. Rockstar offers the following description:
"Lights. Camera. Action. The city is overrun by gangs of brutal criminals and sadistic madmen. There's on ly one way out: embrace the chaos. So grab your gun and start filming, it's time to battle against the abominations of a glitched up dystopian world."
Camhedz will be available to play even if it's no longer for sale. That's according to Rockstar Games, who relayed this information on their Newswire.
How to play Camhedz
Camhedz is a light gun mini-game. Players go through various stages by shooting down enemies. There are five gang locations in total:
- Hoodz (city slums)
- Innocentz (scrap yard)
- Guardz (asylum)
- Clownz (theme park)
- The Hurd (slaughter house)
GTA Online players have access to different weapons. The stages will scroll from left to right. Players must conserve their health bars as they target multiple enemies. The final boss is Bearsy, a man with a bear mask. Aside from his burly appearance, he wields a chainsaw.
The Camhedz arcade cabinet also has a reward system. It ranges from getting 65 headshots to only using a pistol. GTA Online players will unlock a special trophy and a few shirts. These can be found in the Arcade office.
References to the Manhunt series
Manhunt was a controversial series made by Rockstar Games. Players had to run down various gangs with brutal methods. The series gained notoriety for its gruesome depictions of violence.
Naturally, it has the seal of approval from Rockstar themselves. Manhunt continues to make cameos in their modern games. For example, the Camhedz title is a reference to a removed gang. The arcade game even alludes to several Manhunt characters, such as the White Rabbit.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.