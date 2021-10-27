How GTA Online players can get a free LCC Sanctus motorcycle

GTA Online players can get themselves a free LCC Sanctus, along with a few more bonuses.

The LCC Sanctus really stands out as it uses spooky themes for its exterior design. This motorcycle has skeletal parts and spiderwebs for decoration. The front skull is the most noticeable aspect of this vehicle. GTA Online players will quickly realize it offers both style and substance.

It's one of the fastest motorcycles in terms of acceleration. However, it's ridiculously expensive. Most players would avoid paying too much for a motorcycle. Luckily, they can get the LCC Sanctus for free. GTA Online is offering one as part of their Halloween event.

GTA Online: How to get a free LCC Sanctus motorcycle

The LCC Sanctus (Image via Rockstar Games)

The LCC Sanctus is a very expensive vehicle. However, players can bypass these financial restrictions. Here's how to get a free LCC Sanctus from GTA Online. However, this offer will only work for this week.

Prime Gaming membership

GTA Online players should consider Prime Gaming if they regularly use Amazon. They receive weekly benefits just by linking to their Rockstar Games Social Club. GTA Online is celebrating the Halloween season with this ghost rider bike. Here's how to get a free LCC Sanctus.

All the players have to do is play GTA Online this week. After that, free LCC Sanctus will be available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

This is a major steal, considering its original price. GTA Online players normally have to pay a whopping $1,995,000. That's almost two million dollars for a motorcycle. Now is a great time to use Prime Gaming.

Get a free bonus of $100,000

Prime Gaming members will also receive $100,000. Not only do they get bonus money, they also don't have to pay two million for a motorcycle. GTA Online players also get discounts on various cars.

It doesn't take long to sign up for Prime Gaming. However, it does incur monthly fees of $12.99. GTA Online players should only get it if they use Amazon. At the very least, there is a free month trial.

Players could use the $100,000 for customization. The LCC Sanctus offers plenty of interesting design choices. Likewise, players could also save money for other purposes. With that being said, it's all up to them. $100,000 is good money in GTA Online.

Is the LCC Sanctus any good?

This stylish motorcycle offers excellent acceleration. It's one of the best in the entire game. While it's not the fastest in terms of top speed, its acceleration makes up for it. The LCC Sanctus also has good cornering ability which allows for easier trick moves, such as a wheelie.

GTA Online players may find enjoyment with the backfire effect. This motorcycle is able to shoot flames from its back engine. It already delivers with a unique design.Suffice to say, players will look cool driving this vehicle.

A free LCC Sanctus is nothing to scoff at, given its original price. Now is a great time to take it out for a test drive. All it takes is Prime Gaming membership.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul