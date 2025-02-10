10 highest-paying missions in GTA 5 Online (2025)

Many players only want to grind the highest-paying missions in GTA 5 Online. Although there are several money-making options in Los Santos and Blaine County, focusing on the best ones (from a monetary perspective) is usually a quick way to get rich in the game. That said, picking the right ones out of so many choices can be overwhelming for some, especially beginners.

So, in this article, we will take a look at 10 of the highest-paying missions in GTA 5 Online in 2025.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Highest-paying missions in GTA 5 Online: Salvage Yard Robberies, FIB Files, and more (2025)

1) The Diamond Casino Heist

Owning an Arcade is mandatory for playing The Diamond Casino Heist (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Diamond Casino Heist, depending on the target, can pay millions. For example, getting Gold on Normal difficulty pays around $2,585,000, which can go up to $2,843,500 for accomplishing it on Hard. That said, a minimum of two players are needed for this quest, and the final payout gets divided between participants as per their cuts.

Trending

2) The Cayo Perico Heist

Meet Miguel Madrazo at the Music Locker and then buy the Kosatka submarine to play this mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cayo Perico Heist can pay very close to or even more than a million dollars. However, that depends majorly on the primary target and also on what secondary targets players collect. Nevertheless, as it can be done solo, one can enjoy a hefty payday after each playthrough.

3) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

This is one of the best and highest-paying missions in GTA 5 Online for beginners (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid pays $500,000, and like heists, it puts one through some setup missions and then a finale. On top of being one of the highest-paying missions in GTA 5 Online, it's also perhaps the best one for beginners since it needs no prior investments.

4) Salvage Yard Robberies

Salvage Yard Robberies are part of the Salvage Yard business (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are five types of Salvage Yard Robberies, and three are made available every week in GTA 5 Online. Players steal cars in these missions, and can make money by either selling them or salvaging their parts. The payouts, while not fixed, generally range between $200,000 and $400,000 per mission.

5) Security Contracts

Security Contracts are usually easy and among the highest-paying missions in GTA 5 Online on Specialist+ (Image via Rockstar Games)

Security Contracts are part of the Celebrity Solutions Agency business. There are various types of missions in this category, and each can pay between $31,000 and $71,000 depending on the difficulty level. Professional is the easiest, and Specialist+ is the hardest.

6) FIB Files

FIB Files are new but already among the highest-paying missions in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

FIB Files contain some of the newest missions in GTA 5 Online in 2025, and were added with the Agents of Sabotage update. There are four missions in this category, each paying around $150,000. Additionally, one gets declared as a Priority File every week and pays around $300,000; but is only playable once.

7) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are part of the Auto Shop business. There are multiple missions in this category, all paying around $180,000. However, one of them, The Union Depository Contract, pays up to $300,000.

8) VIP Contract

Dr. Dre in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next entry on the list of highest-paying missions in GTA 5 Online is the VIP Contract from the Agency business. This quest features some setup tasks leading up to a finale, like heists, and pays one million dollars every time. The popular musician Dr. Dre also makes an appearance in some VIP Contract missions.

9) The Bogdan Problem

The Bogdan Problem is one of the Acts in GTA 5 Online's The Doomsday Heist. Completing it on Normal pays $1,425,000, whereas doing so on Hard pays $1,781,250. However, just like The Diamond Casino Heist, this mission also needs a minimum of two participants; so the final payout ends up getting divided as per the cuts.

10) The Doomsday Scenario

The final entry on this list of the highest-paying missions in GTA 5 Online is The Doomsday Scenario. It too is a part of the Doomsday Heist Act, and is quite lengthy albeit action-packed.

A minimum of two players are needed to play The Doomsday Scenario as well. The overall payout is $1,800,000 on Normal and $2,250,000 on Hard difficulty.

Also check: 7 things in GTA Online that are simply a waste of money

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback