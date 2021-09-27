How to activate and use the Skyfall cheat in GTA 5

There are not many things in life that are as thrilling as jumping out of the sky. Luckily players don't need to risk their lives and can do just that in GTA 5 by activating the Skyfall cheat.

GTA 5 is a game that tries to emulate the real world. The game has vehicles, weapons, many characters and much more that resembles the real world. One thing that is not similar to the real world is the cheats system in the game.

How to activate the Skyfall cheat in GTA 5

Cheats are a feature that Rockstar Games has added to the series since the original GTA game. Rockstar has kept this feature intact as it became one of the reasons the series has been so successful.

One such cheat in GTA 5 is the "Skyfall" cheat. Activating this cheat causes the player to spawn falling from the sky. Players are also given a parachute so they can land safely while reaching the ground.

Guide to using the Skyfall cheat on PC

Here is a step by step guide as to how players can use the Skyfall cheat in GTA 5 on their PC:

In order to activate the cheat on PC, players must press the console button on their keyboard to activate the enter cheat menu.

Once the enter cheat menu shows up, players need to type "Skyfall" and hit enter.

Players will immediately spawn in the sky and start falling towards the ground.

When players reach closer to the ground, they can click the mouse button to activate the parachute and land safely.

Commands to activate the Skyfall cheat on the PS3/PS4

On the PS3/PS4, players need to press these buttons in order to trigger the cheat: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Commands to activate the Skyfall cheat on the Xbox360/Xbox One

On the Xbox One/Xbox 360, players need to press these buttons in order to trigger the cheat: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Number to dial to activate the Skyfall cheat on the in-game phone

Mobiles: 1-999-759-3255

