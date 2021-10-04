How to add friends on GTA 5 Online for PC: Step-by-step guide

GTA Online is the highly successful multiplayer counterpart of GTA 5. Multiplayer games are meant to be played with friends, and GTA Online is no exception.

Although players can enjoy the game on their own, most of them play it for the social aspect. Some play it for socializing with new people, while others like to compete against their friends.

GTA Online: Adding friends for a whole new PC experience

Users need an authentic copy of GTA 5 to be able to play GTA Online. The game can be bought from Steam, Epic Games Store, or Rockstar Games Store. They also need to ensure their PC meets the minimum requirements for the title.

For those who have already purchased the game, here are the steps needed to add friends in GTA Online:

1) Register with Rockstar Games Social Club

The official website of Rockstar Games Social Club (Image via Rockstar Games)

This step is for players who are not registered with Rockstar Games Social Club.

To begin with, they must visit the official Social Club website.

Then, they have to create a new account using the Sign Up button.

button. Existing users should skip this step and sign in with their Social Club account using the Sign In option.

2) Log in to the Social Club account and verify the purchase

Rockstar Games Launcher is mandatory for digital purchases (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gamers who bought GTA 5 on Steam/Epic Games need the Rockstar Games Launcher to play it. To validate the purchase, the launcher will prompt them to link their Steam/Epic Games accounts.

3) Adding friends to the Social Club account

Friends in Social Club (Image via Rockstar Games)

Users can now add their friends to their Social Club account to play GTA Online with them.

Firstly, they need to press Home on their keyboard for the Social Club pop-up to appear.

Then, players must move to the Social tab and select Find Player.

They can then send a friend request to their friend by typing in their username.

4) Play with friends by inviting them in-game

Players can invite friends to join their GTA Online sessions (Image via FuzzyWhuzzy, Reddit)

After starting up GTA Online, gamers must do the following to play with friends:

They may go to My Friends and click Invite to the game once a friend gets added to the list.

and click once a friend gets added to the list. They may also use the Join Game option to join their friends' servers.

