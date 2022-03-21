How to begin Short Trips in GTA Online on next-gen consoles

The Short Trips missions were added to GTA Online for those players who had completed all of the Agency missions in the original DLC last December. These missions see players visiting Dr. Dre's Record A studio in downtown Los Santos, where they get high and switch bodies with Franklin and Lamar in a bizarre but funny cut-scene, allowing players to actually play as two characters from the game's Story Mode for the first time.

The aim of this article is to assist players who may not have tried these missions on their next-gen consoles yet. Everything below should help players get started with Short Trips in GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Short Trips in GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced looks amazing

The video shown above is a recent stream from this week of a YouTuber playing through the Short Trips missions along with his friends on their next-gen consoles. It is important for players to note that the mission structure has not changed at all and it is only the game's appearance that has changed, now in 4K resolution.

Starting Short Trips in GTA Online on next-gen consoles is done in the same way as before, with the addition of easy access via the Jobs menu since February 16.

Normally, gamers would first complete all of the Agency missions for Dr. Dre before they receive their invitation from DJ Pooh to come to Record Studio A. On arrival, players are given a short tour and joined in the smoking room by Frank and Lamar. The player avatars, engaged in smoking some LD Organics, are eventually intoxicated, with the mission beginning from the perspective of Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis.

While gamers can still decide to complete every Agency mission at their own whim, they no longer have to do this as a precursor to obtaining the missions. By simply selecting it from Jobs in the pause menu, players will find it easy to join or start a lobby for the Short Trips missions. This is especially helpful when, like in the past, these missions have paid out double cash and RP rewards.

It is generally not even about the rewards when players decide to do these missions as it stands as a bridge between the past of GTA 5's Story Mode and the ever-evolving GTA Online universe. Utilizing such memorable characters in new and exciting missions is certainly a great move by Rockstar to keep their fans entertained.

