How to buy Arcade in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update (2023)

Even after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, GTA Online Arcade is still one of the most popular businesses one can own in 2023. Although it is primarily needed to start The Diamond Casino Heist, it also provides passive income and profitable revenue in the long term. You just need to buy the facility first and complete an Arcade setup mission to get started.

However, one could wonder where to get an Arcade after the San Andreas Mercenaries update. That being said, this article shares everything GTA Online players must know about the property and how to get it.

GTA Online players must meet Lester to buy an Arcade in 2023 (post-San Andreas Mercenaries)

Unlike most of the other businesses in GTA Online, Arcade is the one which can only be purchased after completing a certain objective. Here’s what you have to do to buy the property after the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Meet Lester Crest at the Mirror Park location where he introduces Arcade during a cutscene Go to foreclosures.maze-bank.com website in the game, and check Arcades Buy any of the available Arcade locations to get started with the business

While GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries didn’t add any new locations for the business, there are still six different Arcade locations available to choose from in 2023. All of the below-mentioned places are capable of earning good passive income in the game:

Warehouse – Davis ($2,135,000)

Pixel Pete's – Paleto Bay ($1,235,000)

Videogeddon – La Mesa ($1,875,000)

Wonderama – Grapeseed ($1,565,000)

Eight-Bit – Vinewood ($2,530,000)

Insert Coin – Rockford ($2,345,000)

If you want to get one of the locations for free, you can link your Social Club account with Twitch Prime, and claim one Arcade as a reward along with a cool T-shirt. There are also a lot of customization options available, allowing owners to personalize their Arcades however they like, choosing from:

Style

Mural

Floor

Neon Art

Personal Quarters

High Score Screens

Garage

After purchasing the business, a Setup mission is required to be completed, which will make the Arcade ready to operate at full capacity. The task is to collect some equipment necessary to start the operations from random locations, which can be one of the following:

Post OP Depository

GoPostal Building

The Secure Unit

However, things don’t go as planned and you eventually have to find a Flatbed for collecting the equipment by eliminating its driver and driving it to the Arcade. The Arcade in GTA Online offers several features to the owners, including:

Drone Station

Master Control Terminal

Basement

Garage

Manager’s office

Main Floor

Bar

As Grand Theft Auto 5 is currently free for Xbox users, it’s the best time to invest in an Arcade and earn passive income through it.

