2 million GTA Online users have reportedly played Project Overthrow Mission since its release with San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries introduced Project Overthrow missions, and millions of gamers have reportedly tried it. Popular insider Tez2 reported on Twitter today that 2 million GTA Online players have experienced the Project Overthrow mission, Reporting for Duty, since its debut on June 13, 2023, as part of the latest summer update.

Project Overthrow is a brand new set of six missions that can be assigned to players by Charlie Reed via a Mammoth Avenger.

GTA Online Project Overthrow Mission 1 is the most played new job yet

The Tez2 report suggested that two million fans have loved the GTA Online Project Overthrow missions in the San Andreas Mercenaries story as of July 11, 2023. Their data and research show that Rockstar Games’ weekly payout boost event also played a big part in keeping players invested in it. The recent update allowed gamers to earn double cash and RP on completing Project Overthrow missions throughout July 12, 2023.

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Bonus Event is live, where one can earn rare rewards by completing certain objectives. Here’s a complete list of rewards players can unlock:

Hinterland Bomber Jacket

Conveyor livery for Molotok

Blue & Green Avenger Camo

LS Pounders Cap

It can be assumed that the Project Overthrow missions are well received in the gaming community, except the On Parade, which has become one of the most hated tasks in the story.

Everything about Project Overthrow - Reporting for Duty mission

The San Andreas Mercenaries story starts with Project Overthrow – Reporting for Duty. The mission spawns players inside the Los Santos Angeles Avenger, a special aircraft with several bombs and turrets. They must go to Davis Quart Quarry, a terraced mining site in the game.

Upon arriving, they need to destroy Merryweather’s supply trailer with the help of the Avenger’s weapons, all while avoiding their anti-air force.

After shooting the lock off a red-colored container, they need to get inside Draugur, one of the best off-road cars in the game, and deliver it to the LSA Lockup.

Players should note that more drip-feed vehicles are expected to be released soon as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

