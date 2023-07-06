List of all GTA Online Project Overthrow missions giving 2x money and RP (July 6 to July 12)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online’s latest event week is live right now, offering multiple rewards and bonuses. One of them is double money and RP for completing any of the new Project Overthrow missions throughout July 12, 2023. They were added to the game last month as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

While long-term players may be familiar with it already, beginners may need a little help in accessing these jobs. That being said, this article will list all the six available Project Overthrow missions giving double money and RP this week.

On Parade and other GTA Online Project Overthrow missions giving 2x money and RP through July 12, 2023

The new GTA Online weekly update allows players to help Charlie Reed in the official story of San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Here are the names and objectives of all six Project Overthrow missions giving double money and RP till July 12, 2023:

Reporting For Duty – Investigate activities of Merryweather at Davis Quartz Falling In – Beat Merryweather and salvage the remains of war On Parade – Test the latest generation of fighter jets such as the new F-160 Raiju Breaking Ranks – Obstruct relocation of Merryweather’s valuable tech Unconventional Warfare – Rescue a hostage from the hands of Merryweather Shock & Awe – End Merryweather’s Reign of Terror in San Andreas

All the aforementioned Project Overthrow missions can be accessed via the Avenger after installing the Operations Terminal upgrade in it. Therefore, players first need to get the aircraft and equip it with the terminal before being able to access these bonus-giving jobs.

What other bonuses can GTA Online players get this week?

Interestingly, Rockstar Games is also giving double bonuses for helping Franklin with Security Contracts throughout July 12, 2023. There are six different types of such contracts available to complete:

Asset Protection

Liquidize Assets

Gang Termination

Recover Valuables

Rescue Operation

Vehicle Recovery

While the latest update didn’t add new vehicles as part of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries drip feed, it did re-added a couple of cars previously removed from the in-game websites, especially the Albany Hermes. Here's a list of all models available at showrooms this week:

Lampadati Michelli GT

Albany Hermes

Vapid Hustler

Ocelot Swinger

Dewbauchee JB700

Moreover, players can win a Dewbauchee Vagner as the GTA Online podium vehicle for the week. They need to visit the Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel for a chance to get it. Likewise, they can get the Pfister Comet SR as this week's Prize Ride.

The game is also offering double rewards for participating in the Air Races all week long, allowing dedicated players to hustle while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

