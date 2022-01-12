Where to buy the Stun Gun in GTA Online

The Stun Gun will deliver shocking results for GTA Online players, but only if they find it first.

Players may remember this weapon from other games in the HD Universe, particularly Chinatown Wars and GTA 5. However, it wasn't fully available in GTA Online until recently, thanks to the Contract DLC update. Now players can get their hands on this weapon.

Nevertheless, the Stun Gun is not the most accessible weapon to obtain. Due to a significant paywall, players will need an excellent source of income. The Stun Gun is a novelty act by the game's standards, but that doesn't make it any less fun.

Here's where GTA Online players can buy a Stun Gun

The Contract DLC has introduced a new property to the game, which GTA Online players will need to access to buy a Stun Gun. They will also need a lot of money in their bank account.

It can be purchased at the Agency Armory

The Armory is an exclusive upgrade for the Agency. These can be purchased through the Dynasty 8 Executive website. Below is a calculated estimate for the costs, including the Stun Gun itself:

Celebrity Solutions Agency ($2,010,000, $2,145,000, $2,415,000, or $2,830,000)

($2,010,000, $2,145,000, $2,415,000, or $2,830,000) Armory upgrade ($720,000)

($720,000) Stun Gun ($330,000)

To buy the Stun Gun in GTA Online, players will have to pay anywhere from $3,060,000 to $3,880,000.

Before the Contract DLC, players could only get the Stun Gun via the Diamond Casino Heist. They would also have to go through the Silent and Sneaky approach. Either way, this weapon is not going to be cheap.

What can a Stun Gun do exactly?

With a lock in a 10-11 meters range, this weapon can hit enemies with an electric shock. Its primary purpose is to incapacitate them for a short while. The effect should last about five seconds before the enemy gets back up.

GTA Online players need to be mindful of their recharge time. These weapons take about 12 seconds to fully recharge themselves. Luckily, there is a way to bypass the cooldown period for this weapon.

Last but not least, these guns cannot be used from inside a vehicle. Players must use it whenever they are on foot, which leaves them open to attacks.

Players should only use it under specific conditions

The Stun Gun was released far too late into the life cycle of GTA Online. Without using a glitch, most players will have a difficult time using it against other players. The short distance also doesn't help it that much, forcing players to rely on sneak attacks.

Of course, there are a few ways to make it work. Players would have to use a lethal weapon shortly afterward immediately. It's also an excellent idea to stun enemies outside a vehicle.

Better yet, players can use this weapon on NPCs during missions. Due to their limited AI behavior, they are much easier targets than human players. Stun Guns have a particular niche during stealthy missions.

