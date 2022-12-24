GTA Online players don't have to look very far if they want to start up the Weazel Plaza Shootout in the Festive Surprise update. Rockstar has released a brand new weapon known as the WM 29 Pistol.

It's only available in a freemode event as part of the Festive Surprise Update. GTA Online players must engage in the Weazel Plaza Shootout, a direct reference to the popular 1988 film Die Hard.

GTA Online players need to know where to look if they want to get that WM 29 Pistol. Here's what they need to know about the Weazel Plaza Shoot in the Festive Surprise update.

How to unlock the Weazel Plaza Shootout in GTA Online Festive Surprise update

Head over to the Weazel Plaza

The Weazel Plaza Shootout is considered a random event in the Festive Surprise update. GTA Online players don't have to switch to another server while looking for a job. They just need to go into a freemode session and find the tallest skyscraper in Rockford Hills, Los Santos.

Players may recognize this building since they can also buy high-end apartments from here. The Dynasty 8 website sells three of them at the Weazel Plaza. Either way, there will be a shootout on top of this building. Players will notice an LSPD helicopter flying overhead, along with a red flare going off.

GTA Online players have until the end of the Festive Surprise update to get this over with. The Weazel Plaza Shootout takes heavy inspiration from a famous Christmas movie, so the freemode event won't last forever. It's currently the only known way to obtain the WM 29 Pistol.

How to complete the challenge

GTA Online players can only take part in the event during nighttime. The Weazel Plaza Shootout takes place from 22:00 - 6:00 (10 pm - 6 am), so one should check their clock. The freemode event can be done in public or private sessions for the Festive Surprise update.

Players will need to use a flying vehicle to get near the top of the building, preferably with the Oppressor Mk II. They will need to eliminate all the heavily armed robbers, then pick up the WM 29 Pistol from the ground.

As previously stated, completing this mission is a lot easier with the Oppressor Mk II, since players can fire off homing missiles from a distance. Keep in mind that they could potentially get a three-star wanted level. Players must be careful to avoid the police shortly after leaving the Weazel Plaza.

Players will unlock the WM 29 Pistol

When the dust finally settles, GTA Online players should definitely check out the WM 29 Pistol in the Festive Surprise update. It's a silencer that offers a crisp and clean sound effect whenever one fires off a few rounds. At the moment, players can only customize the suppressor and tints.

Speaking of which, by completing the Weazel Plaza Shootout, GTA Online players will also get a free Season's Greetings skin for Pistol Mk II. The Festive Surprise update is the gift that keeps on giving.

Remember, the holiday season is only around for a limited time only. Players should get it done as soon as possible to collect these rewards. There is no telling when the WM 29 Pistol will be available in the near future.

