How to claim free Twitch Prime Gaming loot for GTA Online players

GTA Online always has some useful loot that players can get for free from Twitch Prime Gaming.

GTA Online usually changes what the freebie is every month, although free money is almost always available. This month, for example, is offering $400,000 and free access to the Auto Shop in Strawberry. Unsurprisingly, this benefit is only for Prime members and for those who play on the PC, Xbox One, or PS4.

$400,000 might not seem like much, but it's still free money. Claiming the free Twitch Prime Gaming loot every month slowly adds up.

Plus, new players can catch up a lot faster with these kinds of freebies. Fortunately, claiming the free Twitch Prime Gaming loot is easy.

Claiming free Twitch Prime Gaming loot for GTA Online

The free Auto Shop is a nice reward for newer GTA Online players (Image via GTA Wiki)

As mentioned previously, this month's free loot is $400,000 and a free Auto Shop in Strawberry. To accept this free reward, GTA Online players just need to go to its relevant loot page (such as the one found in the URL) and:

Click on "Claim Now." If GTA Online players have accepted free loot before, they will be done and can do whatever they want afterward. Otherwise, they will need to link their Rockstar Social Club with their Prime Gaming account. This is the link to do so. Sign in to the Rockstar Social Club and follow the instructions Rockstar provides. Once that's all done, and the player clicks on "Claim Now," they should be able to get the free loot much quicker.

The free Auto Shop in Strawberry

The Auto Shop in Strawberry is the second cheapest, but it still costs $1,705,000. That's a fair amount of money to save in GTA Online, especially for new players. GTA Online players get to do all of the normal features associated with an Auto Shop once they have it.

The Auto Shop's modding bay is an example of a fun feature to use, as it allows players to customize their vehicles at a more convenient location. Likewise, Robbery Contracts offer a decent alternative to the usual moneymaking methods.

Of course, this free Auto Shop is useless to players who have already invested in an Auto Shop elsewhere. Still, they can earn $400,000 for something that takes less than a minute to set up if they've done this before.

A quick reminder

Rockstar usually gives away good loot on Twitch (Image via Rockstar Games)

Remember to check GTA Online on Prime Gaming every month. It's easy to check it on Twitch, especially since there are notifications for it. It's free loot, which is especially helpful for new players.

