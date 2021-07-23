Is the Autoshop a worthwhile purchase after the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update? 

GTA Online is a game that has always been game capital-driven. The game has many businesses that one can purchase to enhance the gameplay.

The Autoshop is a business in GTA Online that gives players more to do within the game. This business saw an amazing launch, having come in along with the Los Santos Tuners update as it goes so well with the theme of the update. The automotive-focused update has included many things to make the game more interesting for car lovers.

The Autoshop business comes with many features that a player can experience within the game. The Autoshop business offers new opportunities such as new contract missions and lets players sell vehicles.

Is the Autoshop from the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online worth the purchase?

With the new update, there are many features that the Autoshop provides within the game. The experience of owning an autoshop in GTA Online changes the way a player can enjoy the game. There are many new features that have been added into the game. The new features provided by the Auto shop are:

The Autoshop can be used to modify a players vehicles in the game.

The Autoshop unlocks a legitimate business of modding and delivering cars across Los Santos.

The Autoshop acts as a base to take on contract jobs. These jobs need planning, setups and the final mission to complete, almost like a mini heist.

The Autoshop works as a 10 car garage.

The Autoshop also lets you add a personal quarters.

The benefit of owning an Autoshop in GTA Online is that the player can modify their vehicles from the autoshop itself, instead of having to go to the Los Santos Customs garages.

Businesses of modding other vehicles and delivering cars works a little like the import/export business in the game. Players get a car spawned in their Autoshop and they have to do the needed customizations and deliver the vehicles for in-game money. This business is not the most lucrative, but it does help players earn some extra cash in a fun way.

The Autoshops also introduce contract missions that are basically like heists. These contract missions require two setup missions each and give players a fun experience with more added content to enjoy in GTA Online.

Personal quarters within the Autoshop gives the players a launch point with a bed, a gunlocker and a wardrobe. This makes the autoshop a possible launch point for players when they start GTA Online.

To answer the question, the Autoshop is a purchase that players should get if they want to enjoy all aspects of the game. The Autoshop isn't the best way to earn money as a business, but it does add a different gameplay style with new features to enjoy in GTA Online

How to unlock the autoshop in GTA Online?

You can get the Auto Shop located in Strawberry for FREE if you're a Prime Gaming member through August 18th!#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/utYTKiqFV0 — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) July 21, 2021

To unlock the autoshop in GTA Online, players need to watch the cut-scene at the Los Santos Car Meet. The player will be able to purchase the autoshops from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. There are 5 auto shops available for purchase in GTA Online spread around Los Santos.

Here are the Prices and Locations of the Autoshops available in GTA Online:

La Mesa Auto Shop - $1,920,000 Burton Auto Shop - $1,830,000 Rancho Auto Shop - $1,750,000 Strawberry Auto Shop - $1,705,000 Mission Row Auto Shop - $1,670,000

Just like every business in GTA Online, the Autoshop is customizable for aesthetic and functional purposes. Modifications such as Style and Name, and upgrades such as Crew members and Carlifts, can be done with the Auto shop.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod