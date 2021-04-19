How to complete the "All In Order" challenge in GTA Online

GTA Online's heists are one of the biggest reasons why new players are interested in trying out the game. They are effectively PvE and co-op missions that are rife with storytelling elements and gameplay varieties.

Players spend an ungodly amount of time trying to make money in GTA Online. The Cayo Perico Heist, the latest in a long line of heists released by Rockstar Games, is easily one of the biggest money-makers in the game.

As a result, many new players may be enticed by the idea of jumping right into the Cayo Perico Heist without completing the ones that came before.

GTA Online follows a non-linear path of progression. While that is a very valid approach that players can take, they will miss out on a big payday with the original 5 heists.

How can players complete the "All In Order" challenge in GTA Online?

One of the best things about GTA Online is the smaller challenges that it throws at players to spice things up. One such challenge is "All In Order."

This challenge tasks players with completing every heist in the game in the order that they were released in. That means starting with the original few heists.

There are a number of challenges in GTA Online regarding heists, namely:

First Time: Completing each heist finale for the first time will net you a bonus cash reward.

Completing each heist finale for the first time will net you a bonus cash reward. All In Order Challenge: Complete all heists in order, including setups, to receive a $1,000,000 cash bonus.

Complete all heists in order, including setups, to receive a $1,000,000 cash bonus. Loyalty Challenge: Complete all heists, including setups, with the same team of players to receive an additional $1,000,000 bonus.

Complete all heists, including setups, with the same team of players to receive an additional $1,000,000 bonus. Criminal Mastermind Challenge: Complete all heists in order, with the same group of players, without losing any lives to receive a massive $10,000,000 bonus.

To start with the original 5 heists in the game, players must at least be at Level 12 and purchase a High-End Apartment. Once they purchase an apartment, they can head to the Planning Room (marked by the H) and start the setup for the first heist in the game: The Fleeca Job.

From that point on, players must complete all the setups and heists without disrupting the order. This will add a nice $1,000,000 on top of their earnings, making for a rather large payday.

There are a total of 5 heists, ending with the Pacific Standard Job. If the players manage to complete all the challenges by the end of the game, the Criminal Mastermind Challenge adds an extra 10 million to the mix. However, completing the heists without losing any lives is a big ask. Therefore, players must go in fully prepared and armed to the teeth, snacks included.

The challenges are reset for every new heist in the game since the original heist. This means players have a shot at completing these challenges with each new heist in the game, namely: Doomsday, Cayo Perico, and Diamond Casino Heist.