How to download GTA 5 on phones using Steam Link in 2022 (updated)

GTA 5 for PC is available through various platforms, including the Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store, and Steam. However, Steam offers something the other stores do not — remote play via an Android smartphone.

This is accomplished using Steam Link, a mobile application that allows players to stream their PC games to their smartphones. The game remains on their PC and runs on it, but it can be controlled and displayed on their mobiles.

Beginner's guide to playing GTA 5 on smartphones with Steam Link (2022)

The prerequisites

Steam Link is an application available for both Android and iOS devices. Users must start by downloading the app for their respective platforms from the Google Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iOS). Steam Link must also be installed on PC via the Steam Library.

Gamers also need to make sure that some prerequisites are accounted for. A mid-range smartphone, a PC capable of running GTA 5, and access to a high-speed internet connection are all required (low ping).

Those who do not already own the game on PC must do so through Steam, which requires a Steam account. Other game stores, such as Rockstar Games Launcher and Epic Games Store, do not allow this process.

The PC and smartphone should both be on the same internet network. The bandwidth and latency between the user's PC, router, and mobile device will influence streaming performance.

Players should utilize a separate controller for the best experience, as the touchscreen controls aren't very user-friendly.

Steps to play game through Steam Link

Given below are the procedures that gamers must follow to play Grand Theft Auto 5 on their mobiles:

GTA 5 must be installed on their PC and updated to the latest version (ignore if already installed and updated).

Next, users must connect their phones to their PCs using the Steam application on PC and the Steam Link application on Android. The mobile app automatically scans for and connects to a nearby PC running Steam.

They must now open the Steam client on their PC and press the Start Playing button. This will turn the screen to Big Picture mode, which will mirror the PC display on the Android/iOS smartphone.

Finally, players can choose GTA 5 from their Steam Library and press the Play button. This process is not just limited to GTA 5 but is available for all games on Steam.

Steam Link mirrors a game from users' current gaming PC to their smartphones. The PC sends video and audio data to Steam Link, while the controller input is received in real-time.

Steam Link uses Steam Remote Play to offer real-time video encoding through a unique low-latency network protocol. Advanced Settings allow gamers to fine-tune their streaming quality and bitrate depending on their configuration.

