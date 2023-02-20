How to download GTA San Andreas for Windows 11 PC in 2023: Links, system requirements, and more

With its engaging storyline and captivating gameplay, GTA San Andreas remains one of the most popular titles in Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto franchise. The game has even been remastered for the Definitive Edition as part of the GTA Trilogy, with enhanced graphics, improved targeting, and updated controls. While the original game is no longer available for download, this version can still be purchased and downloaded today.

It's worth noting that the Definitive Edition can only be obtained by purchasing the full GTA Trilogy package, as of February 20. In this how-to guide, we'll walk gamers through the steps to download the game on a Windows 11 PC.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition: How to download and more

How to purchase the game

GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition for Windows 11 PC can be purchased from multiple platforms, but it is always good practice to buy titles from their official websites. This guarantees a fluid installation of the game post-download. Moreover, official purchases usually contain game bundles as well.

The PC version GTA SA can be purchased on three websites: Rockstar Games, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

1) Rockstar Games' website

The game is available for purchase from Rockstar Games (Image via Rockstar Games)

The primary source you should consider downloading GTA titles from is Rockstar Games' official website. The game comes with three Definitive Edition titles from the Grand Theft Auto franchise: Vice City, 3, and San Andreas.

Here's the link that will take you to the page where you can get the game: https://store.rockstargames.com/game/buy-grand-theft-auto-the-trilogy-the-definitive-edition/

2) Steam

The game is available for purchase from the Steam Store (Image via Steam)

Steam is the world's biggest marketplace for buying games for the PC and often offers discounts on a range of titles. Here's the link to download this game on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1547000/Grand_Theft_Auto_San_Andreas__The_Definitive_Edition/

Even if you buy the game on Steam, it will launch through the Rockstar Games Launcher in the installation files.

3) Epic Games Store

This game is available for purchase from the Epic Games Store (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has its own game store that allows gamers to buy GTA San Andreas. As of now, the game can only be purchased as part of the trilogy, but the title will soon be released separately.

Epic's bundle also features Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 3, along with San Andreas. Here's the link to download the trilogy: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/bundles/grand-theft-auto-the-trilogy-the-definitive-edition

Just like the Steam download, this version of the game will still launch using the Rockstar Games Launcher.

System requirements

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Disk: 45GB

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Disk: 45GB

How to play the game

Players will be required to go through the following download and installation steps for all game launchers:

To play GTA San Andreas, you'll need to create an official Social Club account and activate it. Even if you purchase the game through Steam or Epic Games, you'll still need a Social Club account to play. If you've purchased the game through Rockstar Games Social Club, you'll need to download and open the Rockstar Launcher on your device. If you've purchased the game through Steam or Epic Games, you can simply download and open the respective launcher on your device.

Rockstar Games Launcher installation steps:

After creating and activating your Social Club account, log in and verify your Social Club ID in the launcher. Once you're logged in, you'll be able to see all the games you've purchased in the My Library section. To download the GTA Trilogy, click on the game title under the My Library section, and an Install button will appear. Click on the Install button, select the installation path, and complete any other required steps. The game will begin downloading and installing. Once the installation is complete, the Play button will appear. Simply click on the Play button to start the game.

Steam installation steps:

Once the game is purchased, it can be found in the Library section of the Steam app. To begin the installation, click on the game title and then click the Install button. The installation process will then commence. After the installation is complete, navigate back to the Library section and click on the Play button under the game. This will launch the Rockstar Games Launcher, which is required to play the game. You will be required to sign in and verify your Social Club ID. Once this process is complete, the game should launch without any issues.

Epic Games store installation steps:

The game can be found under the Library section of the Epic Games Launcher. Click on Install under the game, and this will start the installation of the game. Once the installation is done, go to the Library section and click on Launch under the game. It will launch the Rockstar Games Launcher. You will be required to sign in and verify your Social Club ID. Once this is done, the game should launch immediately.

