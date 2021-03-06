How to earn double rewards in GTA Online this week: A Super Yacht Life

GTA Online was released nearly a decade ago, but it's still one of the most popular games out there. In fact, players will have a hard time hunting for a multiplayer game that is as exciting and challenging as GTA Online.

Part of the reason why players love GTA Online as much as they did eight years ago are all the exciting updates that Rockstar keeps coming up with. Not only are these updates insanely lucrative, but they also entice a feeling of kinship among die-hard fans.

This week is a goldmine for GTA Online lovers. Players can earn double rewards on a number of deals and businesses.

How to claim double rewards in GTA Online this week?

This week, double rewards are available on a plethora of featured businesses and missions.

The hangar business is often frowned upon in GTA Online. The reason is quite simple; it's less rewarding than most side hustles in the game.

However, there's good news for the few lucky grinders who own the hangar business in GTA Online. All cargo sell missions will churn out double the amount of payout players usually manage to rack up.

Those who do not own the Air Freight Business in GTA Online should, perhaps, reconsider whether the good ol' side-hustle really deserves all the hate.

Stockpile Air and Sea Races allow players to embrace the unbridled chaos they've always wanted to wreak in the game. These races revolve around profitable briefcase checkpoints.

Players need to steal these briefcases and drop them off in their assigned base before the rival party decides to blow them apart. Each briefcase delivery earns the player one whooping point. This week, players can grind out double rewards from Stockpile races in GTA Online.

Players who own the Galaxy Super Yacht, which is arguably the least utilizable vehicle in GTA Online, can earn double rewards from Yacht-centered missions. Now is the time for Yacht owners to get something in return for spending a fortune on this expensive and nearly useless vehicle.

Moreover, players who want to get their hands on the Super Galaxy Yacht can acquire it for half the usual price this week.

Double rewards are also available for Hidden Cashes and Treasure Chests this week. Long-time fans will agree that these are the two best quests featured in GTA Online.

This week is a money-spinning blast. Missing out on all the cool rewards would be an irrevocable loss, at least for a while. This is especially the case when the entire world is raving about it.