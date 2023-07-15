How to earn money in GTA 5 without the stock market

GTA 5 stock market is the easiest way to get billions of dollars, but there are other methods to amass a ton of money in this game. After all, the Lester Assassinations that make manipulating LCN and BAWSAQ stocks easy are only doable once per playthrough. Some gamers would have already done them, possibly without realizing the sheer amount of potential those jobs have for earning cash.

Not everybody will want to start over from the beginning, so let's look at alternate ways to get a ton of money in GTA 5. This article will specifically be about the single-player campaign mode as opposed to Grand Theft Auto Online.

Earning money in GTA 5 (No stock market)

Most Heists pay very well (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first method to talk about for earning cash without the stock market should be the most obvious option: Heists. All of GTA 5's Heists are mandatory for the main storyline, so you will end up doing them eventually. The main aspect to consider is that the amount of money you can earn from these jobs will vary depending on a few factors.

For example, The Jewel Store Job's Smart approach could pay Michael $1,223,073 and Franklin $293,539 by playing well and choosing the following crew members:

Karim Denz (Driver)

Packie McReary (Gunman)

Rickie Lukens (Hacker)

Michael, Trevor, and Franklin can each get $455,577 in The Paleto Score with Norm Richards as the Gunman.

The Big Score is by far the most lucrative mission in this game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin could also get $242,349 in The Bureau Raid by picking the Roof Entry approach alongside the following allies:

Taliana Martinez (Driver)

Daryl Johns (Gunman)

Rickie Lukens (Hacker)

Finally, the Big Score with the Obvious Approach allows each protagonist to earn $41,664,000 with the following allies:

Taliana Martinez (Driver)

Karim Denz (Driver)

Daryl Johns (Gunman)

Hugh Welsh (Gunman)

However, there is more to GTA 5 than just heists.

Other opportunities to earn a ton of money in GTA 5

Some side missions can also pay very well (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is one more high-paying job worth discussing. Michael can earn $2,100,000 in the last Epsilon Program mission, Unknowing the Truth. Just make sure to betray the cult to earn that cash. Unknowing the Truth requires the player to do a few missions beforehand, but they're nothing difficult.

Another good idea to earn cash is to purchase businesses. Here is a list of good properties to buy to make a profit:

Car Scrapyard: You can earn $5,000 a week by destroying vehicles.

You can earn $5,000 a week by destroying vehicles. Smoke on the Water: It only takes 22 weeks to earn the money it took to buy this property. Earning $9,300 a week for Franklin is solid.

It only takes 22 weeks to earn the money it took to buy this property. Earning $9,300 a week for Franklin is solid. Sonar Collections Dock: You could make a profit of $253,000 for any protagonist by collecting all 11 nuclear wastes.

Trevor Philips will automatically get $5,000 from the Vanilla Unicorn every week after he does the Hang Ten mission. GTA 5 players could also earn money by robbing stores and looting defeated NPCs. Being cautious about spending money is also wise since most content does not need to be purchased to complete the game.

