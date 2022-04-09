How to easily get a Fire Truck in GTA 5

There are several ways to get a Fire Truck in GTA 5, although their difficulty varies from method to method. Gamers can't buy it via an online store in this game (although it costs $3,295,000 in GTA Online, so they probably wouldn't want to anyhow). However, obtaining it for free is easy.

There are two main methods:

Call 911 and select the "Fire Dept." choice. Steal the vehicle when it arrives. Go to a fire station and steal it there.

This vehicle isn't too noteworthy in GTA 5, but it is required for a covert approach to The Bureau Raid. Aside from that, it's not necessary to own for any other mission, although players can have fun with its water cannon.

How to get a Fire Truck in GTA 5

The vehicle some players want to find (Image via Rockstar Games)

This article will cover two methods for how players can steal this vehicle in GTA 5. The first method is far easier than the second method, as it can be done anywhere on the map. While some players might prefer more of a challenge, this guide will still include fire department information.

Call 911

This method can be done practically anywhere on the map (as long as there are some nearby roads). Simply do the following:

Bring out any of the protagonist's phones. Go to Contacts. Use the Dialpad. Enter 911. Select Fire Dept. Wait for the firefighters to arrive.

Ideally, the player will start a fire to distract the firefighters or create a blockade, so they don't escape easily. Once they arrive, steal the Fire Truck. If they're doing the preparation for The Bureau Raid, they will need to take this vehicle to a garment factory (it will be marked on the map).

GTA 5 players just need to make sure that they don't have a Wanted Level, as they will need to lose it before they can save it for this heist.

Go to a fire station

The Paleto Bay Fire Station, with a Fire Truck seen in the front (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are six fire stations that GTA 5 players can go to in order to steal a Fire Truck:

Paleto Bay Fire Station Davis Fire Station Rockford Hills Fire Station El Burro Heights Fire Station Fort Zancudo Fire Station LSIA Fire Station

The Fire Truck might not always be available in the front, but players can simply leave the area and return to see if it'll spawn there. There are also several firefighters in this area, but they will pose no challenge to the player.

A useful map showing off all of the fire station locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

It doesn't matter which one the player goes to, but it should be noted that the Sandy Shores Fire Station doesn't have any Fire Trucks in GTA 5. Aside from that, stealing one from Fort Zancudo isn't advised, given the danger of entering the military base.

Like with the 911 method, one needs to lose their Wanted Level before delivering it to the garment factory to save it for The Bureau Raid.

