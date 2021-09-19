What is the easiest way to get a fire truck in GTA 5?

Fire trucks in GTA 5 can be found wherever there is a fire in-game. The Fire Department shows up every time a car explodes, or Molotov is thrown at an NPC. It is quite easy for players to steal a fire truck in GTA 5. One has to start a fire and wait for the trucks to show up. Players might be required to steal a fire truck at some point to complete a mission.

GTA 5 introduces heist missions in the storyline where one or more protagonists participate and take home a big score. The Bureau Raid is one such heist, and its mission comes with two approaches. Players who pick the 'Fire Crew' method will first be required to complete two setup missions.

The first setup for the heist requires players to steal a fire truck. If players go with this approach, they need to attain a truck and deliver it to Lester's Warehouse. Lester texts the protagonist during the mission, saying they require a Los Santos Fire Department truck.

Exploring other easy options to get a fire truck in GTA 5

GTA 5 features many new mechanics. The phone is a new addition, using which players can reach out to 'Emergency Services.' Selecting that option, players can call the police, paramedics, and the fire department.

Call Emergency Services

Pull up your Phone

Select Contacts

Look for "Emergency Services"

Select "Fire Department"

A truck will shortly arrive at the player's location. Get into the truck and drive it to Darnell Bros to complete the setup. This method is the easiest one, and it will also earn players a Gold Star achievement.

Steal directly from the fire department

For the other method, players need to drive down to the Fire Department in Los Santos and steal a fire truck from there. The way a player acquires the truck doesn't impact the mission progress.

When stealing a vehicle from the LSFD, players get one 'wanted' star. This means players would need to shake off the cops before completing the mission.

The fire truck can be a fun vehicle with a powerful water cannon that can take down NPCs. Some players love exploring the city in free roam in a fire truck.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen