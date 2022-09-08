How to easily wear Epsilon Robes for 10 consecutive days in GTA 5

There are two very easy ways to make Michael wear Epsilon Robes for ten consecutive days in GTA 5. They involve making him sleep or ensuring he gets "Wasted" constantly. The latter is more costly, but it's also faster.

Each protagonist sleeps for a different amount of time in this game, with Michael having the shortest one: six hours. Unfortunately, the first method works best if he's the character the player puts to sleep several times, as doing so with Trevor or Franklin is bound to make him change out of his attire.

Most gamers tend to use the sleep approach, so the article will discuss it first before moving on to the alternative. One more thing to note is that this guide assumes the GTA 5 player has already bought the Epsilon Robes for $25,000 from their website and can sleep or get "Wasted" in it.

Two methods to make Michael easily wear his Epsilon Robes for 10 consecutive days in GTA 5

The first method to discuss here involves lots of sleeping. As previously mentioned, Michael sleeps for six hours. A day is 24 hours. This means that he must sleep a grand total of 40 times to wear Epsilon Robes for ten consecutive days.

This approach is undeniably dull and not very interactive, but it's still an effortless way to finish this mission.

Alternate method

Make sure to have the outfit equipped (Image via Rockstar Games)

A costly but fast way to complete the ten-consecutive-days milestone is to get Michael "Wasted" several times. Respawning at a hospital progresses time forward by 12 hours, which is twice as fast as Michael's sleep cycle. The downside to this approach is that it costs a few thousand dollars each time he dies.

GTA 5 players would only have to get Michael killed 20 times for this method to work. Spending all of his money on properties or stocks is recommended if one wishes to use this approach since constantly dying can be quite costly.

The sleep method is far easier to do without any drawbacks, so most GTA 5 players will likely use that option.

Other notes

GTA 5 players are free to complete 'Bearing the Truth' however they'd like. Gamers don't even need to use the aforementioned methods, but they should know the following:

Switching to a different character and playing as them for a while has a high chance that Michael will change out of his Epsilon Robes.

Engaging in certain activities, such as golf and scuba diving, will reset the ten-day counter. Thus, one would have to start over from the beginning.

Manually changing out of the Epsilon Robes will reset the counter as well.

It takes 24 hours for the Epsilon Robes to be delivered to Michael's home, meaning that the whole mission takes at least 11 in-game days to complete. Once it is done, gamers will get Cris Formage as a contact and unlock 'Delivering the Truth.' This mission is much simpler than 'Bearing the Truth,' so gamers won't need a guide to complete it.

'Bearing the Truth' should only take a few minutes to complete, especially now that players know how to get it over with quickly.

