How to enter the prison in GTA 5?

GTA 5 is almost a decade old, but gamers still find ways to entertain themselves by uncovering new secrets, playing with mods, or finding Easter eggs.

Bolingbroke Penitentiary is a state prison run by the San Andreas State Prison Authority. It is located on Route 68 near Harmony and is quite a noticeable institution.

Unfortunately, players cannot go inside the state prison to explore and have fun. However, experienced players have found loopholes in the game that allow them to do so.

Explore the Bolingbroke Penitentiary in GTA 5 but not as a prisoner

GTA Online players get a chance to visit the insides of the prison during a heist that involves saving Rashkovski. Roleplay gamers have it better as committing severe crimes does land them in federal jail.

For story-mode enthusiasts, however, the tales are quite the opposite. Players cannot, in any way, enter prison, even if they are arrested. Being an open-world game and locking off interesting areas is quite the letdown.

That said, experienced gamers have devised a method that allows players to quench their curiosity. It is important to note that this technique does not involve installing mods.

Not many players use it, but the Director Mode in GTA 5 is quite helpful. It gives players the ability to change many aspects, including character models, outfits, abilities, and a lot more. It is a bit like modding but without using mod menus.

Entering the Bolingbroke Penitentiary

To start off, gamers will have to go into Director Mode. To do this, they can press M and select Director Mode from the Interaction Menu. Once it loads up, the two most important options to change are:

Wanted level

Invincibility

By altering the first option, the number of officers and cruisers set out to get the player will be less and won't crowd the area. However, players will still get a wanted level after entering the Bolingbroke Penitentiary.

The second option needs to be enabled so that the LSPD cannot kill the character. It is well-known that the AI aiming and shooting mechanic is pretty broken in GTA 5. Just entering the Bolingbroke Penitentiary to be shot down immediately isn't something players want.

Apart from this, players can also put on different attires like that of NOOSE agents, police officers, or even prisoners to make things more entertaining. Players can also enable the Super Jump ability for quicker traversal.

Players can enter from the main gate as it will automatically open. Once inside, they can use the ladder to the right to get to the roof and then access the central yard. It is worth mentioning that the yard may or may not have prisoners roaming around at a given point in time.

Sadly, players cannot access the buildings housing the jail cells without mods. But they can enter the four guard towers. Players can even go to the top and take out the guard. It is a great place to get a bird's eye view of the countryside and also practice sniping at longer ranges.

Installing and using GTA 5 mods is not for everyone, not just because of the multiple programs installed but also the time it takes. With Director Mode, Grand Theft Auto 5 players can manipulate NPCs and characters to their heart's content. This allows players to get more creative while offering greater control over the game.

