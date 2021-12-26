How fast is the Pegassi Ignus in GTA Online?

GTA Online players will be happy to learn that the Pegassi Ignus is one of the fastest vehicles in the latest update.

Since its release a short while ago, The Contract update has introduced several new vehicles into the game. The Ignus is a visually appealing hypercar that has caught the attention of many players. It offers a sleek design for the costly price of $2,765,000, via Legendary Motorsport.

The Ignus has been available for more than a week now. GTA Online players have been given just enough time to try it out. In a way, it's very similar to the Zentorno and Zorrusso vehicles. This powerful super car is quite the financial investment, but it can definitely pay off.

GTA Online's need for speed: A review of the Pegassi Ignus

That price tag might be off-putting to some players. Regardless, the Pegassi Ignus backs it up with a really good performance. Here's what GTA Online players need to know about its potential.

A look at its top speed

Broughy1322 is a GTA YouTuber who specializes in accurate vehicle statistics. He personally tests out the top speed for each vehicle.

According to Broughy1322, the Pegassi Ignus has a top speed of 124.75 miles per hour. This makes it one of the fastest cars in the latest update. Only the Buffalo STX can directly compete with the Ignus.

It's not a surprise that it would be a very fast vehicle. The hypercar is based on the real world Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. GTA Online players can expect it to reach incredible top speeds in no time.

How the Ignus compares to other vehicles in its class

Take a look at the above video for a visual demonstration. The Ignus just so happens to be slightly faster than the Champion, another super car from The Contract update. Even a fully upgraded Champion cannot defeat the Ignus in a straight race, which is rather impressive.

However, it's not the fastest super car in GTA Online. For the sake of comparison, here are the results for the top ten:

Grotti Vigilante (147 miles per hour)

(147 miles per hour) Declasse Scramjet (137 miles per hour)

(137 miles per hour) Pfister 811 (132.50 miles per hour)

(132.50 miles per hour) Principe Deveste Eight (131.75 miles per hour)

(131.75 miles per hour) Bravado Banshee 900R (131 miles per hour)

(131 miles per hour) Overflod Entity XXR (128 miles per hour)

(128 miles per hour) Grotti X80 Proto (127.50 miles per hour)

(127.50 miles per hour) Benefactor Krieger (127.25 miles per hour)

(127.25 miles per hour) Progen Emerus (127.25 miles per hour)

(127.25 miles per hour) Truffade Nero (127.25 miles per hour)

All of their top speeds were accurately tested by Broughy1322 himself. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean the Pegassi Ignus isn't viable. GTA Online players can still find some use for this super car.

Can it win races in GTA Online?

The Pegassi Ignus has really good acceleration, which can help in tight situations. As seen in the above video, the Ignus crashed right at the starting line. However, it made a comeback and managed to win the entire race.

GTA Online players can definitely get their money's worth here. While it's a very expensive vehicle, the Ignus is reliable in street races.

