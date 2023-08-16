How to fix the GTA Vice City mouse not working bug: A step-by-step guide

One issue that often plagues gamers on newer systems is the infamous GTA Vice City mouse not working bug. Camera or crosshair movement is critical in this game on PC, meaning having it not work ideally is a big problem. Thankfully, a few solutions are available that may resolve the issue. The first one involves downloading and installing the Silent Patch.

Alternatively, the second method — for those uncomfortable with using mods — merely involves changing the number of processors via Task Manager. The former way is easier, so let's cover that first before discussing the official method that Rockstar Games suggests employing.

Note: This guide isn't for the Definitive Edition.

Here is how you can fix the pesky GTA Vice City mouse not working glitch

Step 1: GTA Vice City players having trouble with their mice not working should search for "Silent Patch GTA Vice City" on their preferred search engine. Select the link that says "SilentPatch - Scripts & Plugins" from GTA Forums. Once you're on that site, you should see a lengthy post from a user named Silent.

Step 2: Click on the DOWNLOAD SilentPatchVC link. You should be able to get the SilentPatchVC.zip very quickly since it's a small folder. Inside is the relevant mod and an important ReadMe.txt file you may wish to read.

Step 3: Now drag the contents of the Silent Patch folder to wherever your GTA Vice City executable is located. If you got the Steam version before Rockstar Games delisted this title, then its default directory would be:

"C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Grand Theft Auto Vice City"

Some players might use a different hard drive or a different spot on the C Drive. In this case, you need to manually search for the game. Place the Silent Patch mod in the relevant game folder. This extension fixes many bugs, along with the mouse not working one, making it the preferred option for most gamers.

Alternative method

If you don't want to download the Silent Patch for whatever reason, then there is an alternative method to cover here. Rockstar Support says that players can fix their mouse not working in GTA Vice City by altering the number of processors used. Here is how it works:

Boot up the game. Open Windows Task Manager. Right-click the game. Select the "Go to details" menu. Right-click gta-vc.exe (erroneously called Vice City.exe by Rockstar Support). Select the "Set affinity" option. Uncheck All Processors. Only leave the box near CPU 1 checked and select OK.

You can avoid doing all this if you have Silent Patch downloaded and installed.

Doing this every time you boot up GTA Vice City can be a hassle, which is why the Silent Patch method is far more convenient (not to mention that all the extra bug fixes are appreciated). Either option will suffice for clearing up your mouse issues in this classic title on PC.

