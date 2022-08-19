How to get a $200K bonus this week in GTA Online (August 18-24)

GTA Online players have an easy $200K bonus awaiting them this week in GTA Online. To get it, they just need to complete a Clubhouse Contract. The full bonus for this week, as stated by Rockstar Games, is:

"Completing any MC Clubhouse Contract this week will land you an extra 50% GTA$ and RP plus a bonus to the tune of GTA$200,000 (delivered within 72 hours of completion)."

The extra 50% cash and RP for all Clubhouse Contracts may also appeal to some players. However, those interested in the $200,000 bonus only have to complete one of them. Players who don't know how to do it should check out this guide.

Complete a Clubhouse Contract to get $200K this week in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



The above Twitter post hypes up the Ruiner ZZ-8 and might not seem relevant to this topic per se. However, it contains the Newswire post that includes all of the relevant information pertaining to the $200K bonus.

The above Twitter post hypes up the Ruiner ZZ-8 and might not seem relevant to this topic per se. However, it contains the Newswire post that includes all of the relevant information pertaining to the $200K bonus. Some GTA Online players may also appreciate reading the full week's bonuses and discounts if they haven't done so already.

How to get started with a Clubhouse Contract in GTA Online

Players need to be in a Motorcycle Club (Image via Rockstar Games)

First things first, the player must own a Clubhouse. If they don't own one, they cannot do any Clubhouse Contract. Some players won't buy this property solely to get a $200K bonus. Should they wish to buy one, they should know that this property's price ranges from $200K to $495K, depending on the location.

If players do own a Clubhouse, they should bring up the Interaction Menu and select "Motorcycle Club." After forming or joining one, it's time to go to the Clubhouse.

This bulletin board is where you start Clubhouse Contracts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Inside the Clubhouse are some posters plastered across the wall, and they're marked on the minimap with an icon resembling a noticeboard. Given the small size of the property, it shouldn't be difficult to find. Once the player is near the wall, they should see a prompt that allows them to access Clubhouse Contracts.

Players will be given a choice of three possible missions. Select any of them and complete them to get the $200K bonus delivered to your bank account within 72 hours.

That's all there is to it. If one Clubhouse Contract is too difficult for the player, they can simply try to do another one instead.

Closing statement

The only other major thing related to Clubhouse Contracts in this update is that players get 50% extra cash and RP this week. These bonuses will expire on August 24, 2022, so players who enjoy doing these missions should take full advantage of this update.

Also, GTA Online players should know that this week's $200K bonus is a one-time thing. Completing multiple Clubhouse Contracts won't keep giving them extra bonuses. Besides that, GTA Online players should also know that it can take up to 72 hours for the game to issue the bonus to their account.

