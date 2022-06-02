What are Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online, and how to play them?

GTA Online has many business-related options that players can choose to make money in the game. This is a pretty great feature as having multiple sources of revenue creates new opportunities and advantages that players can capitalize on to level up in the game.

One of the most valuable businesses that most players, especially beginner GTA Online players, get themselves involved in is Motorcycle Clubs. This business venture provides them with some great missions and income streams that they can grind to earn a lot of money very quickly.

The most popular missions in the MC club are Clubhouse Contracts, which players can start if they are the club president. But if players are confused about how to access them and what they need to do in these missions, they don't need to worry anymore as this article will explain all of the important things related to Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online.

What exactly are Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online?

After the player acquires the Clubhouse, Malc will call the Motorcycle Club and offer various tasks that may be done in exchange for cash and RP incentives. Other session participants may interfere with the MC's functionality.

From then on, players will be able to take part in the Clubhouse Contracts, where players are given different missions that mostly involve smuggling goods and supplies.

The following is the list of all the contracts players can undertake:

By the Pound: Reward - $25,500 (If two bags are delivered successfully)

Cracked: Rewards - Cash and RP (Can be completed Solo)

Fragile Goods: Reward - $12,500-$34,000

Guns for Hire: Rewards - Cash and RP

Gunrunning: Rewards - Cash and RP

Jailbreak: Reward - $22,500

Nine-Tenths of the Law: Rewards - Cash and RP

Outrider: Rewards - Cash and RP

P.O.W.: Reward - $23,000

Torched: Rewards - Cash and RP

Weapon of Choice: Reward - $18,000-$21,000

How to access Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online?

The first step is to purchase a Clubhouse property through the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. After purchasing a Clubhouse, players may now become the president of their own designated MC at any time by utilizing the Interaction Menu, which is set to 'Motorcycle Club' by default.

Being a part of a Motorcycle Club functions similarly to the Organization’s system, with Club Work and Challenges accessible through the Interaction Menu. The Menu also enables players in an MC to employ skills that are specific to each tier.

Story continues below ad

Contracts will be placed on the noticeboard in the Clubhouse in random groups of three at a time, and they may only be taken up from the Clubhouse; some of them need more than one member of the Motorcycle Club.

If Clubhouse Contracts are part of the daily objectives, then players will be rewarded with double RP and cash for completing the missions. This means that if players want to check their daily objectives quickly, they just have to go to their Interaction Menu.

There will be three separate objectives to fulfill each day. When all three are completed, the player will earn money ($30,000) and RP (5,000). The completed objectives are denoted by a checkmark in the box adjacent to the objective.

