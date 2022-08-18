GTA Online weekly update (August 18 to August 24) brings new car, 3x bonuses, and more

The latest GTA Online weekly update has arrived, and a few of the bonuses seem to be more enticing than last week. This week's discounts seem to be primarily for vehicles as MC Clubhouses are the only properties on discount.
Meanwhile, some new freemode random events and a brand-new vehicle called the Ruiner ZZ-8 have been added to the game. These content drops are part of the drip feed phase of the Criminal Enterprises update. All new additions, changes, discounts, and more have been covered below.
GTA Online adds new car from Criminal Enterprises DLC, 3x and 2x bonuses, and more
New content
New vehicle released
- Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 - $1,320,000
New freemode random events
- Smuggler Plane (Cooldown - 35 mins)
- Smuggler Trial (Cooldown - 20 mins)
New cars in showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8
- Ocelot Pariah
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Vapid Speedo
- Weeny Dynasty
- Vulcar Fagaloa
- Karin Sultan Classic
- Declasse Impaler
Podium Vehicle
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (resale value of $531,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Vapid Retinue (Top five in Street Races for two days in a row)
New Test Track Vehicles
- Coil Cyclone
- Emperor ETR1
- Pfister Comet S2
Time Trials
- Time Trial - LSIA II
- HSW Time Trial - Ron Alternates
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Davis Quartz
Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Clubhouse Contracts
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Cayo Perico Races
- Land and Air Races
Rewards
- Wild Striped Pool Sliders — login unlock
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Ocelot Pariah ($710,000)
- Pegassi Vortex ($178,000)
- Biker Jackets
40% off on the following:
- Karin Sultan Classic ($773,100 - $1,030,800)
- Benefactor Glendale ($90,000 - $120,000)
- Declasse Impaler ($149,700 - $199,101)
- Willard Faction Custom ($201,000)
- Cheval Marshall ($300,000)
- MC Clubhouses
New car, triple bonuses, and more
This week's Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride may be a bit disappointing for most GTA Online players. The discounts aren't that great either as most of the cars on the list aren't that desirable. However, this is somewhat mitigated by the fact that there's a new vehicle alongside today's update.
The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 is a new muscle car that is based on the 4th-gen Pontiac Trans Am. Although not much is known about them at the moment, new random events have been added to freemode.
The new Cayo Perico Races will still be providing bonus cash and RP. However, it's a 2x bonus now instead of the 3x bonus from last week. Players looking to partake in a more diverse set of missions can grind Clubhouse Contracts for 3x bonus cash and RP.