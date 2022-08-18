GTA Online weekly update (August 18 to August 24) brings new car, 3x bonuses, and more

The latest GTA Online weekly update has arrived, and a few of the bonuses seem to be more enticing than last week. This week's discounts seem to be primarily for vehicles as MC Clubhouses are the only properties on discount.

Meanwhile, some new freemode random events and a brand-new vehicle called the Ruiner ZZ-8 have been added to the game. These content drops are part of the drip feed phase of the Criminal Enterprises update. All new additions, changes, discounts, and more have been covered below.

GTA Online adds new car from Criminal Enterprises DLC, 3x and 2x bonuses, and more

New content

Two new freemode random events available

- Smuggler Plane (Cooldown, 35 mins)

- Smuggler Trial (Cooldown, 20 mins)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Clubhouse Contracts



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Cayo Perico Races

- Land & Air Races

New vehicle released

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 - $1,320,000

New freemode random events

Smuggler Plane (Cooldown - 35 mins)

Smuggler Trial (Cooldown - 20 mins)

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

Ocelot Pariah

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Vapid Speedo

Weeny Dynasty

Vulcar Fagaloa

Karin Sultan Classic

Declasse Impaler

Podium Vehicle

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (resale value of $531,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Vapid Retinue (Top five in Street Races for two days in a row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Coil Cyclone

Emperor ETR1

Pfister Comet S2

Time Trials

Time Trial - LSIA II

HSW Time Trial - Ron Alternates

RC Bandito Time Trial - Davis Quartz

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

Prize Ride: Retinue (Top 5 in Street Races, 2 days in a row)



Luxury Showcase: Ruiner ZZ-8, Pariah



Simeon Showroom: Speedo, Dynasty, Fagaloa, Sultan Classic, Impaler



Clothing Unlock:

- Wild Striped Pool Sliders

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Clubhouse Contracts

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Cayo Perico Races

Land and Air Races

Rewards

Wild Striped Pool Sliders — login unlock

Discounts

50% Off Biker Jackets



50% Off

- Pariah ($710,000)

- Vortex ($178,000)



40% Off

- Sultan Classic ($1,030,800 - $773,100)

- Glendale ($120,000 - $90,000)

- Impaler ($199,101 - $149,700)

- Faction Custom ($201,000)

- Marshall ($300,000)

50% off on the following:

Ocelot Pariah ($710,000)

Pegassi Vortex ($178,000)

Biker Jackets

40% off on the following:

Karin Sultan Classic ($773,100 - $1,030,800)

Benefactor Glendale ($90,000 - $120,000)

Declasse Impaler ($149,700 - $199,101)

Willard Faction Custom ($201,000)

Cheval Marshall ($300,000)

MC Clubhouses

New car, triple bonuses, and more

This week's Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride may be a bit disappointing for most GTA Online players. The discounts aren't that great either as most of the cars on the list aren't that desirable. However, this is somewhat mitigated by the fact that there's a new vehicle alongside today's update.

The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 is a new muscle car that is based on the 4th-gen Pontiac Trans Am. Although not much is known about them at the moment, new random events have been added to freemode.

The new Cayo Perico Races will still be providing bonus cash and RP. However, it's a 2x bonus now instead of the 3x bonus from last week. Players looking to partake in a more diverse set of missions can grind Clubhouse Contracts for 3x bonus cash and RP.

