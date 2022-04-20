How do you get custom number plates in GTA 5? (2022)

Changing the license plate numbers of a player-driven car is a unique feature in the GTA franchise and is only present in Grand Theft Auto 5.

However, Rockstar weren't the first to implement it, as Mafia 2 had already introduced this a few years back. The process is more tedious in GTA 5 and its online mode.

This article will guide players through this confusing process, requiring an Android/iOS smartphone.

A step-by-step guide to obtaining custom license plates in GTA 5 as of 2022

Players should note a few requirements necessary to get custom license plates in the game. Players will need to download the iFruit app on their smartphones, the links for which are given below:

Players will also need to register with Rockstar Games Social Club if they haven't done so yet. The Social Club account will be necessary to log in to the iFruit app and connect it to the game data. Here are the steps to make custom license plates through iFruit:

Players will have to start the process by opening up iFruit and logging in with their Social Club accounts.

They must then select the "Los Santos Customs" icon in the top left corner of the main menu. Once selected, they will be met with a screen that highlights spots for four cars.

It should be noted that the first three slots are from the personal cars of the story mode characters Franklin, Michael, and Trevor. The fourth and last option is for the player-made protagonist of GTA Online.

How to get the custom plate in GTA 5 Story Mode

Players can create their own custom numbers after moving to the "Customize" option at the bottom of the screen. This only applies to the default vehicle of the character that the player chose. By default, each of these comes with a unique license plate.

Franklin Clinton's white Bravado Buffalo S has the plate number "FC1988," Michael De Santa's black Obey Tailgater has the plate number "5MDS003," and Trevor Philips' red Canis Bodhi has the plate number "BETTY32."

Once a custom license plate is ordered, players can get it equipped from any Los Santos Customs shop in San Andreas. Players will immediately get a message once the order is successfully placed.

How to get the custom plate in GTA Online

The procedure to get a custom plate in GTA Online is the same, but players must keep note of some other differences. Custom plates can be applied to any vehicle the player owns.

The first custom plate is free, and gamers can have up to 30 number plates per account. Any consecutive number plate will cost $100,000. The first free number plate may not appear until players have acquired the second paid one.

