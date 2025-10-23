How to get free Benefactor Krieger in GTA Online this Halloween (October 23 - November 5, 2025)

You can get the Benefactor Krieger free of charge from October 23 to November 5, 2025, in GTA Online. Rockstar decided to make this hypercar free to celebrate Halloween. It is considered one of the best hypercars in the game, with a top speed of 128 mph (206 kph) and drawing inspiration from Mercedes AMG One or Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Here is a short guide on how to get the Benefactor Krieger for free in GTA Online this Halloween month.

Method to get a free Benefactor Krieger this Halloween month in GTA Online

Purchase the Krieger from the Legendary Motorsport website

Krieger will be free of charge on Legendary Motorsport (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rockstar Games)

After entering a GTA Online lobby, you can get the car for free from the Legendary Motorsport website. You need to open your phone's browser and select Legendary Motorsport. Once you enter the website, you can search for the Krieger in the "2 Door" tab and purchase it for free.

It is worth noting that the Krieger is also available to purchase for around $18,000 in the Luxury Auto shop in Los Santos as well. This is a special shop where you will usually see two cars on sale, which you can purchase from standing outside the shop, looking at them through the window. This Halloween month, the hypercar will be available to purchase at a massive discount.

The Luxury Auto version comes with some special upgrades pre-installed in the car. Hence, it is costing a few thousand dollars compared to Legendary Motorsport.

Getting the Krieger and other details

The Krieger is usually quite expensive to get normally (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Once you get the Krieger, the game will ask you to select a garage where the car will be stored. After this, you will be able to call the car through your mechanic, or directly head to the garage to check it out.

The Benefactor Krieger is one of the most expensive hypercars in the game, costing about $2,875,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. Hence, getting it free of charge is a massive deal you should not skip on. Remember, the car is only available for free from October 23 to November 5, 2025.

