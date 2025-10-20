Why GTA 6 needs to focus more on single player instead of online mode

GTA 6 is set to be released on May 26, 2026, and the game will feature an online mode, but perhaps not directly at launch. The game's online mode will likely be an evolution of the existing GTA Online. However, it is perhaps for the best if the game's focus is sharper on the single-player mode instead. The GTA 6 promos feature characters seemingly created with great care, thereby building hope for a fantastic narrative-driven gameplay experience.

This article will explain why GTA 6's main focus should be the single-player game mode and not the online experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions only

GTA 6 needs to have a stellar single-player mode

Jason and Cal play pool away from all the city's gunfire (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 has been in development for nearly a decade. The game's promos feature interesting characters such as the dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia. Apart from that, its immersive world is very evident in every bit of promotional media. While this makes the game a brilliant platform for an online game mode, it is perhaps better if GTA 6's main narrative gets more attention.

The online game mode would be great and would likely attract a lot of players who enjoy GTA Online. However, it won't make GTA 6 unique even with significant additions and improvements.

Even in 2025, memorable characters like Big Smoke, CJ, Trevor, and even Tommy Vercetti are a topic of discussion among fans. In fact, Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan, too, is a wildly popular character.

The new Grand Theft Auto title needs to continue Rockstar Games' legacy of iconic characters with engaging and moving stories. This can only be achieved if players get a highly immersive single-player gameplay experience. The writing must be sharp, exciting, and perhaps even emotionally appealing. This would connect the players to GTA 6 on a personal level.

On the other hand, playing games such as GTA Online, though fun, cannot provide players with deep characters and storylines the same way a single-player story mode can.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to have one of the most detailed open-world experiences in gaming history. Without a strong, dedicated storyline, the game will perhaps upset the larger fanbase of the franchise, who are used to vibrant characters and unexpected plot twists. Truthfully, the narrative-driven gameplay is what makes the GTA games a hit; the online game mode is only a cherry on top.

