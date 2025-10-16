GTA Online weekly update (October 16 - 22, 2025)

There's a new Halloween event with the latest GTA Online weekly update, and this brings several new game modes, collectibles, and rewards. The much-awaited new Slasher map is finally here, along with the return of the Ghosts Exposed event. UFOs are now all over Los Santos with the usual Sightseeing event as well as a UFO Business Battle. There are even 3x and 2x cash and RP bonuses this week on select game modes and businesses.

So, to make the most of this GTA Online weekly update, check out everything it has to offer in this article. We've listed down all bonuses, discounts, unlockables and everything else you've got to try before the next update drops on October 23, 2025.

All about the GTA Online weekly update for October 16 - 22, 2025

Ramius Slasher finally arrives in GTA Online, and with up to 4x bonuses to boot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Halloween Haunts 2025 brings a new GTA Online weekly update with all new unlockables, bonuses, and discounts through October 22, 2025. Here are all the game modes and activities offering bonus cash and RP at the moment:

3x Cash and RP

Halloween Community Series

2x Cash and RP

Ramius Slasher (4x for GTA+ Members)

Ghosts Exposed Collectibles

Acid Lab Sell Missions

Halloween bonuses

Complete the first three weeks of Weekly Challenges to get the Vinewood Undead Collection, which includes – The Slasher Clown Outfit , PLEASE STOP ME Mask , Vinewood Zombie Tee , Skulls Livery for the Mammoth Avenger .

, , , Skulls Livery for the . Grab a Business Battle Crate to get the Orange Vintage Witch Mask.

Simply log in to get the Green Vintage Devil Mask .

. Win at least one Adversary Mode to get the Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask and $200,000 (Weekly Challenge).

and (Weekly Challenge). FIB Priority File – The Fine Art File.

You can get one of the many Halloween masks completely free this week, by simply logging in. As is the custom every year, the sightseeing event is active again, so check out all UFO locations in GTA Online.

For those who are looking to grind for cash this week, the Halloween Community Series is now offering 3x bonuses, up from 2x last week. Alternatively, sell missions at the Acid Lab will get you 2x cash and RP while the MTL Brickade 6x6 for the Acid Lab is at a 30% discount.

GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (October 16 - 22, 2025)

The spooky season wouldn't be complete if you didn't get to see ghosts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Discounts on the Halloween-themed vehicles are still active, but there are some new stuff as well. So, here's what you're getting at a reduced rate with this GTA Online weekly update:

100% discount

Halloween Masks

50% discount

Widowmaker

The Shocker (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Up-N-Atomizer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Unholy Hellbringer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

40% discount

Railgun

30% discount

Tactical SMG (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

MTL Brickade 6x6 with Acid Lab

Arena War Outfits

Albany Fränken Stange

Albany Lurcher

Brute Armored Boxville

Chariot Romero Hearse

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

Dinka Sugoi

Gallivanter Baller LE LWB

Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored)

JoBuilt Hauler Custom

Karin Technical Aqua

LCC Sanctus

Överflöd Autarch

Pegassi Torero

Übermacht Cypher

Vapid Aleutian

In keeping with the Acid Lab theme this week, Rockstar is offering the MTL Brickade 6x6 at a discount. However, it's better to just do the First Dose missions for the Acid Lab and get it for free. Besides, the missions to set up the Acid Lab are quite fun and offer good money.

GTA Online weekly update: Additional details

The UFO Sightseeing event now brings new locations from where you can spot the UFOs (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

Lampadati Corsita (The Gangbanger Robbery)

Truffade Z-Type (The Podium Robbery)

Albany Brigham with rare LS Pounders plate (The Duggan Robbery) – Can be claimed

Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog

Albany Fränken Stange

Chariot Romero Hearse

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

Ocelot Locust

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Luxury Autos Showroom catalog

Bollokan Envisage

Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

LS Car Meet Test Track

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Grotti Stinger

Vapid Bullet

Übermacht Sentinel XS (Premium Test Ride)

With the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Pfister Neon has been set as the Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort.

At the LS Car Meet, the Prize Ride right now is the Dinka Chavos V6, which you can get by placing Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row.

About the author Rajarshi Acharya Rajarshi is an esports analyst at Sportskeeda. He holds an M.A. (English) degree from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games, particularly open-world titles and role-playing games (RPGs) and is particularly fond of the GTA franchise and has played nearly every title in the series. When he's not playing video games or writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys studying history or practicing martial arts such as kickboxing and Muay Thai. Know More