GTA Online weekly update (October 16 - 22, 2025)

There's a new Halloween event with the latest GTA Online weekly update, and this brings several new game modes, collectibles, and rewards. The much-awaited new Slasher map is finally here, along with the return of the Ghosts Exposed event. UFOs are now all over Los Santos with the usual Sightseeing event as well as a UFO Business Battle. There are even 3x and 2x cash and RP bonuses this week on select game modes and businesses.
So, to make the most of this GTA Online weekly update, check out everything it has to offer in this article. We've listed down all bonuses, discounts, unlockables and everything else you've got to try before the next update drops on October 23, 2025.
All about the GTA Online weekly update for October 16 - 22, 2025
Halloween Haunts 2025 brings a new GTA Online weekly update with all new unlockables, bonuses, and discounts through October 22, 2025. Here are all the game modes and activities offering bonus cash and RP at the moment:
3x Cash and RP
- Halloween Community Series
2x Cash and RP
- Ramius Slasher (4x for GTA+ Members)
- Ghosts Exposed Collectibles
- Acid Lab Sell Missions
Halloween bonuses
- Complete the first three weeks of Weekly Challenges to get the Vinewood Undead Collection, which includes – The Slasher Clown Outfit, PLEASE STOP ME Mask, Vinewood Zombie Tee, Skulls Livery for the Mammoth Avenger.
- Grab a Business Battle Crate to get the Orange Vintage Witch Mask.
- Simply log in to get the Green Vintage Devil Mask.
- Win at least one Adversary Mode to get the Brown Vintage Werewolf Mask and $200,000 (Weekly Challenge).
- FIB Priority File – The Fine Art File.
You can get one of the many Halloween masks completely free this week, by simply logging in. As is the custom every year, the sightseeing event is active again, so check out all UFO locations in GTA Online.
For those who are looking to grind for cash this week, the Halloween Community Series is now offering 3x bonuses, up from 2x last week. Alternatively, sell missions at the Acid Lab will get you 2x cash and RP while the MTL Brickade 6x6 for the Acid Lab is at a 30% discount.
Also check: Ghosts Exposed locations guide for GTA Online Halloween 2025
GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (October 16 - 22, 2025)
Discounts on the Halloween-themed vehicles are still active, but there are some new stuff as well. So, here's what you're getting at a reduced rate with this GTA Online weekly update:
100% discount
- Halloween Masks
50% discount
- Widowmaker
- The Shocker (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Up-N-Atomizer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Unholy Hellbringer (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
40% discount
- Railgun
30% discount
- Tactical SMG (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- MTL Brickade 6x6 with Acid Lab
- Arena War Outfits
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Albany Lurcher
- Brute Armored Boxville
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Dinka Sugoi
- Gallivanter Baller LE LWB
- Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored)
- JoBuilt Hauler Custom
- Karin Technical Aqua
- LCC Sanctus
- Överflöd Autarch
- Pegassi Torero
- Übermacht Cypher
- Vapid Aleutian
In keeping with the Acid Lab theme this week, Rockstar is offering the MTL Brickade 6x6 at a discount. However, it's better to just do the First Dose missions for the Acid Lab and get it for free. Besides, the missions to set up the Acid Lab are quite fun and offer good money.
Read more: How to play UFO Business Battles in GTA Online Halloween 2025
GTA Online weekly update: Additional details
Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- Lampadati Corsita (The Gangbanger Robbery)
- Truffade Z-Type (The Podium Robbery)
- Albany Brigham with rare LS Pounders plate (The Duggan Robbery) – Can be claimed
Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Chariot Romero Hearse
- Declasse Tornado Rat Rod
- Ocelot Locust
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
Luxury Autos Showroom catalog
- Bollokan Envisage
- Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
LS Car Meet Test Track
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Grotti Stinger
- Vapid Bullet
- Übermacht Sentinel XS (Premium Test Ride)
With the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Pfister Neon has been set as the Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort.
At the LS Car Meet, the Prize Ride right now is the Dinka Chavos V6, which you can get by placing Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row.
Check out more related content:
- GTA Online Halloween Haunts 2025 Weekly Challenges guide
- How to cancel GTA Plus membership
- How to play Ramius Submarine Slasher
- What is the Clone Slasher in GTA Online Halloween 2025?
- Why GTA 6 shouldn't have UFOs and aliens