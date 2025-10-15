Why GTA 6 shouldn't have UFOs and aliens

Many players might be expecting UFOs and alien easter eggs in GTA 6. Its predecessor, GTA 5, had its fair share of alien mysteries and easter eggs that many players continue to discover to this day. Several theories and speculations are thrown around in the community about aliens and their true meaning in the game.

However, an argument can be made that GTA 6 should not feature these extraterrestrial features for various reasons.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why UFOs and aliens should not be in GTA 6

Impact realism

It will massively hamper the overall realism expected from the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is expected to have one of the most realistic worlds in gaming history. It is speculated to take place in the current day and age. Though aliens and UFOs are a hot topic in recent times, they should not be directly added.

There can be news reports and even groups of NPCs talking about them, but they should not feature physically. This will make the game feel much more realistic and immersive.

Repeated easter eggs

UFOs and aliens have been a recurring theme in many GTA titles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has used UFOs and aliens in many Grand Theft Auto titles before. They were first mentioned in GTA San Andreas, which also had a parody of Area 51, called Area 69.

Since GTA 5 and Online have seen so much of UFOs and alien references and features, some fans might be bored with the easter eggs and might not want them in GTA 6. It is often seen that if easter eggs and mysteries are repeated in several games, films, or other media, people might often lose interest and find it annoying. The same could happen to aliens and UFOs.

More controversial futuristic features might also be added

Aliens and futuristic UFOs might give way to other controversial features (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

If Rockstar Games adds aliens and UFOs to GTA 6, it will also make sense for them to add usable futuristic vehicles that are currently not in the real world, like Oppressor Mk 2, Scramjets, Deluxo, etc.

This might not be great for the community, since some of these vehicles, especially the Oppressor Mk 2, are highly controversial. It is frequently used by griefers who annoy players and do not let them play in peace.

Hence, if UFOs and aliens are in the next game, it can give futuristic vehicles, like the Oppressor, a reason to be added as well, which could eventually hamper the experience.

