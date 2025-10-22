  • home icon
Why GTA 6 should have snowfall in online mode

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Oct 22, 2025 16:04 GMT
Why GTA 6 should have snowfall in online mode
Why GTA 6 should bring back snowfall in the online mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 should reintroduce snowfall in online mode, perhaps even during periods without holidays to celebrate. Usually, players get to experience snow in GTA Online around Christmas to celebrate seasonal festivities. It's usually a highly anticipated time of year when player engagement takes a leap, thanks to the immersive weather in winter.

This article will explain why GTA 6 should bring back snowfall in the online mode.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion

GTA 6: Why snowfall should return in the online mode

Snowfall certainly helps uplift players' spirits when the festivities begin. It brings about a new look to the entire game and also immerses players deeply. This is perhaps one big reason that GTA 6 should bring back snowfall in the online mode.

Player immersion is a very important quality that any game should have. With a dynamic weather system included in GTA 6 online, players would experience the game at a deeper level, and snowfall in certain regions would be the cherry on top.

Moreover, traveling from one region to another will be a more noticeable change. Specific regions with snowfall will create a significantly different terrain where carrying out missions would be a challenge in a unique and novel manner. For instance, a monster truck stunt challenge in a snowy region where the ground is more slippery than usual. Perhaps players could pull off heists in the cold during a blizzard, making it difficult to escape law enforcement.

With snowfall involved, regular missions can be changed drastically, thereby giving the weather a functional place in the game as opposed to just aesthetic appeal. Rockstar Games' other title, Red Dead Redemption 2, also had a dynamic snowfall system where the snow would affect the map in different stages, giving players a more realistic experience.

Finally, snowfall in GTA Online is just a huge hit among fans. It only stands to reason that it should be brought back to engage players at a higher rate in GTA 6, where the online experience is set to be improved. Naturally, in an improved game, an improved weather system with snowfall would be highly appealing.

