How to get a free Bravado Greenwood before GTA Online Summer Update 2024?

GTA Online Summer Update 2020 is going to be released later this month, and players right now have a golden opportunity to grab a free Bravado Greenwood. From now till June 24, 2024, GTA+ members can claim the four-door sedan based on the real-life Dodge Monaco (1977-1978). The vehicle is one of the many free benefits and perks that Plus members can enjoy throughout the period.

This article discusses how you can claim the free Bravado Greenwood before the release of the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. Keep in mind that the subscription is available.

Bravado Greenwood is free for Plus subscribers before GTA Online Summer Update 2024’s release: Steps to get it

The currently active GTA Online weekly update event kickstarted a brand new Plus membership period, allowing subscribers to claim a bunch of new rewards, including the new complimentary vehicle – the Bravado Greenwood. Here’s how you can claim the sedan as a Plus member ahead of the GTA Online Summer Update 2024:

Go to the Internet from the in-game phone. Select the in-game Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Scroll and find the Bravado Greenwood marked as free for the Plus members. Claim the automobile and save it in your personal garage or The Vinewood Club Garage.

Alternatively, members can visit the exclusive The Vinewood Car Club warehouse and drive off the Greenwood from right there.

Those who aren’t subscribed to the Plus membership can still buy it for $7.99 per month and claim the Bravado Greenwood vehicle anytime before June 24, 2024.

What other exclusive benefits do members get this time? (June 10-24, 2024)

The new GTA Plus benefits this time include the following rewards and bonus items to collect throughout June 24, 2024:

Access to The Vinewood Club Garage

Pastel Yellow Pearl Chameleon Paint

Light Purple Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint

Vespucci Beach Tee

Vespucci Beach Flip-Flops

2x money and RP on Security Contracts

2x money and RP on Short Trips

50% off on Agency (+ Upgrades and Modifications)

50% off on all items at Record A Studios Merch Store

40% off on Imani Tech Upgrades

Regular membership benefits, including the complimentary $500,000

Exclusive 20% discount at The Vinewood Car Club Garage on the following vehicles:

Pfister Comet S2 - $1,502,400

Toundra Panthere - $1,754,696

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec - $1,386,696

Enus Jubilee - $1,335,504

Bravado Buffalo EVX - $1,757,472

Vysser Neo - $1,518,696

Annis S80RR - $2,075,504

Declasse Scramjet - $3,235,504

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - $3,619,512

If you’re on PS4 or PS5, you can play the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for free via PS Plus.

