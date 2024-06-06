GTA Online weekly update for June 6-12, 2024, released

After Benefactor and Dewbuachee ruled Los Santos in the past two weeks, the latest GTA Online weekly update is mostly about Dinka and the vehicles manufactured by it. Throughout June 12, 2024, players can claim a free Dinka Tee by buying a specific car from the manufacturer. Apart from that, double bonuses are now claimable on several in-game activities, including Auto Shop Client Jobs, Exotic Exports, and LS Car Meet Series.
Offense Defense Adversary Mode is back into the limelight with 2x cash and RP for the next seven days. Up to 40% discounts are available on select vehicles, a weapon, and important business property. A new stock of vehicles is now also available at car showrooms after the release of the new GTA Online weekly update today.
GTA Online weekly update embraces Dinka and car culture (June 6-12, 2024)
Dinka Tee (on buying either one of the following):
- Dinka Jester
- Dinka RT3000
- Dinka Sugoi
2x Cash and RP:
- Auto Shop Client Jobs
- Exotic Exports
- LS Car Meet Series
- Offense Defense Adversary Mode
2x LS Car Meet Reputation:
- LS Car Meet Series
Players can still buy Pegassi Reaper from the Legendary Motorsport website in the game.
List of vehicles and cars featured in the new GTA Online weekly update (June 6-12, 2024)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Dinka Verus
- Shitzu Hakuchou
- Karin 190z
- Annis Savestra
- Emperor ETR1
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Karin Vivanite
- Canis Terminus
Podium Vehicle of the week:
- Karin Previon
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Karin Calico GTF
HSW Premium Test Ride:
- Weeny Issi Rally HSW
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Karin Sultan RS Classic (Dense Motorsport Livery)
- Emperor Vectre (X720 Livery)
- Karin Previon (Fukaru Alt Livery)
Time Trials for the week:
- Premium Race – Boots on the Ground
- HSW Time Trial – Pacific Bluffs
- Regular Time Trial – Down Chiliad
Salvage Yard Vehicles:
- Pfister Growler
- Dinka Jester RR
- Dinka Blista Kanjo (Claimable)
The Benefactor Krieger remains purchasable from the Legendary Motorsport website as well.
List of all currently available items on sale in GTA Online weekly update
40% off:
- Auto Shop
- Auto Shop Upgrades & Modifications
30% off:
- Nagasaki Outlaw
- Nagasaki Blazer Aqua
- Annis Elegy Retro Custom
- Annis ZR350
- Annis 300R
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF
- Nagasaki Stryder
- Dinka Sugoi
- Dinka RT3000
- Dinka Jester RR
- Heavy Revolver (Gun Van)
With the newly announced GTA Online Summer Update 2024 coming later this month, it’s the perfect to take advantage of all the current bonuses and rewards until next week.
