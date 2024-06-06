GTA Online weekly update for June 6-12, 2024, released

After Benefactor and Dewbuachee ruled Los Santos in the past two weeks, the latest GTA Online weekly update is mostly about Dinka and the vehicles manufactured by it. Throughout June 12, 2024, players can claim a free Dinka Tee by buying a specific car from the manufacturer. Apart from that, double bonuses are now claimable on several in-game activities, including Auto Shop Client Jobs, Exotic Exports, and LS Car Meet Series.

Offense Defense Adversary Mode is back into the limelight with 2x cash and RP for the next seven days. Up to 40% discounts are available on select vehicles, a weapon, and important business property. A new stock of vehicles is now also available at car showrooms after the release of the new GTA Online weekly update today.

GTA Online weekly update embraces Dinka and car culture (June 6-12, 2024)

Dinka Tee (on buying either one of the following):

Dinka Jester

Dinka RT3000

Dinka Sugoi

2x Cash and RP:

Auto Shop Client Jobs

Exotic Exports

LS Car Meet Series

Offense Defense Adversary Mode

2x LS Car Meet Reputation:

LS Car Meet Series

Players can still buy Pegassi Reaper from the Legendary Motorsport website in the game.

List of vehicles and cars featured in the new GTA Online weekly update (June 6-12, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Dinka Verus

Shitzu Hakuchou

Karin 190z

Annis Savestra

Emperor ETR1

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Karin Vivanite

Canis Terminus

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Karin Previon

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Karin Calico GTF

HSW Premium Test Ride:

Weeny Issi Rally HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Karin Sultan RS Classic (Dense Motorsport Livery)

Emperor Vectre (X720 Livery)

Karin Previon (Fukaru Alt Livery)

Time Trials for the week:

Premium Race – Boots on the Ground

HSW Time Trial – Pacific Bluffs

Regular Time Trial – Down Chiliad

Salvage Yard Vehicles:

Pfister Growler

Dinka Jester RR

Dinka Blista Kanjo (Claimable)

The Benefactor Krieger remains purchasable from the Legendary Motorsport website as well.

List of all currently available items on sale in GTA Online weekly update

40% off:

Auto Shop

Auto Shop Upgrades & Modifications

30% off:

Nagasaki Outlaw

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

Annis Elegy Retro Custom

Annis ZR350

Annis 300R

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Nagasaki Stryder

Dinka Sugoi

Dinka RT3000

Dinka Jester RR

Heavy Revolver (Gun Van)

With the newly announced GTA Online Summer Update 2024 coming later this month, it’s the perfect to take advantage of all the current bonuses and rewards until next week.

