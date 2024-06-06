New GTA+ bonuses and benefits released (June 6-24, 2024)

New GTA+ (or Plus) membership bonuses and benefits are now live for all subscribers; however, instead of being available throughout the month, these will be available for a shorter period. From today (June 6, 2024) till June 24, 2024, the subscribers can claim another free vehicle, exclusive discounts on Agencies, and more. Keep in mind that the subscription is available only for Grand Theft Auto Online players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar also continues to give unlimited access to classic titles like L.A Noire as part of the Plus bonuses.

GTA+ benefits and bonuses (June 6-4, 2024): Free Bravado Greenwood, 2x bonuses on Short Trips, and more

The latest GTA Online weekly update released today on June 6, 2024, replenishes the GTA + bonuses with new ones. The Plus subscribers can now claim a free Bravado Greenwood as part of their monthly complimentary rewards. They can claim it either from The Vinewood Car Club or the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website. The four-seater muscle car is based on the real-life 1977–1978 Dodge Monaco and can go up to a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h).

Plus subscribers can also claim the Pastel Yellow Pearl Chameleon Paint and Light Purple Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint for free before June 24, 2024. Moreover, they get the Vespucci Beach Tee and Vespucci Beach Flip-Flops automatically added to their wardrobe as part of the GTA Plus bonuses for June 2024.

Until June 24, 2024, Plus members can also enjoy the following exclusive bonuses and discounts to aid their day-to-day hustle in Los Santos:

2x cash and RP on Security Contracts

2x cash and RP on Short Trips

50% discount on Agency (and its related Upgrades and Modifications)

50% discount at Record A Studios Merch Store

40% discount on Imani Tech Upgrades

The members can also claim one of the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles as part of the ongoing weekly event.

GTA Plus benefits at The Vinewood Car Club (June 6-4, 2024)

Like previous month’s bonuses and benefits, the Plus members can claim an exclusive 20% discount on select vehicles showcased at The Vinewood Car Club:

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Declasse Scramjet

Annis S80RR

Vysser Neo

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Enus Jubilee

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Toundra Panthere

Pfister Comet S2

Apart from these, the members can get the podium vehicle of the week.

