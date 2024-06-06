GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles have once again been reshuffled with newer automobiles, and one of them is claimable yet again. From now till June 12, 2024, the Salvage Yard Robbery missions allow players to steal some of the best rides ever made by Dinka and Pfister. The former is a Japanese automobile manufacturer seemingly based on Honda, while the latter is inspired by the Porsche AG.

Blista Kanjo, Jester RR, and Growler are this week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (June 6-12, 2024)

The latest GTA Online weekly update released by Rockstar Games gives a new set of Salvage Yard Robbery missions featuring Dinka Blista Kanjo, Dinka Jester RR, and Pfister Growler car.

1) Dinka Blista Kanjo (Claimable)

Mission: The Podium Robbery

The Dinka Blista Kanjo is a two-seater hatchback that debuted in 2020 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update. The vehicle is inspired by the Honda Civic Type R (1997-2000).

According to Broughy1322, this GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle can reach a top speed of 109.25 mph (175.82 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:13.340.

2) Dinka Jester RR

Mission: The Cargo Ship Robbery

The Dinka Jester RR returns to the limelight thanks to being a part of the latest set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this week. Based on the real-life Toyota GR Supra (5th generation), the three-door liftback coupe debuted in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update.

Unlike the latest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Jester RR has a twin-cam Inline-6 engine that allows it to go up to a maximum speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h). It can also complete a lap in an average time of 1:04.564.

3) Pfister Growler

Mission: The Duggan Robbery

The last of this week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is the Pfister Growler, the two-seater sports car based on the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman and Alpine A110 (2017). It also made its debut in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update.

The Pfister Growler's flat-6 engine helps it to reach a maximum speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.231.

