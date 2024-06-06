GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride Car (June 6 to 12, 2024)

Rockstar has once again added a brand new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and a Prize Ride car for players to collect for free. From now till June 12, 2024, the podium vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online will be Karin Previon, a two-seater coupe. Moreover, motorheads can collect a three-door liftback, Karin Calico GTF, as the Prize Ride of the week.

Let’s learn more about this week’s GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride car briefly.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Karin Previon (June 6 to 12, 2024)

Trending

The GTA Online weekly update released earlier today has brought the Karin Previon back into the limelight as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week. The coupe was added to the game in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update, and its design seems to be inspired by the real-life third-generation Toyota Soarer (Z30) and fourth-generation Honda Prelude (BA/BB).

On the performance front, the Karin Previon is powered by a V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The engine appears to be supercharged and has a fully-animated timing belt as well as pulleys. According to Broughy1322, it can go up to a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.566.

To win the Karin Previon as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week, players need to visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel for a chance to win it every 24 hours.

Prize Ride of the Wee: Karin Calico GTF (June 6 to 12, 2024)

The Prize Ride car this week is the Karin Calico GTF, a three-door liftback based on the following real-life automobiles:

Sixth-generation Toyota Celica (T200)

1994–1999 GT-Four (ST205) variant

Fifth-generation Toyota Celica (T180)

Third-generation Toyota Soarer (Z30)

1999–2001 Hyundai Tiburon (RD2)

Second-generation Toyota Paseo (L50)

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V–VII (CP9A-CT9A)

Since its debut in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update, the Calico GTF is considered to give a phenomenal performance. As per testing done by Broughy1322, it can reach a maximum speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.596.

To get the Calico GTF for free, one must win the LSCM Series for three days in a row.

Also read: Fans' reaction to the Summer Update 2024 announcement

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback